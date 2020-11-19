e-paper
Encounter between terrorists and security forces underway in Jammu’s Nagrota

The gunbattle started around 5am near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 06:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
An encounter is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu district.
An encounter is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu district.(Reuters File Photo)
         

A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Nagrota area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Jammu district early on Thursday, officials said.

The gunbattle started around 5am near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. “Around 5 AM some terrorists opened fire at security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota area. They were hiding in a vehicle,” Jammu district police chief SSP Shridhar Patil said.

CRPF spokesman Shivnandan Singh likened the gunfight to that on January 31 as a group of terrorists opened fire at a joint party of police and CRPF at Ban Toll plaza. “They probably have come in a vehicle,” he added.

Initial reports suggest that three to four terrorists are involved in the encounter.

Army troops have also joined the operation, defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said.

On January 31, a group of terrorists had opened fire at a police team near Ban toll plaza, triggering a gunfight in which three ultras were killed and a policeman was injured.

