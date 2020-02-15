News updates from Hindustan Times: Ahead of India visit, Trump invokes Mark Zuckerberg on who’s No. 1 on FB and all the latest news

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 13:59 IST

Ahead of India visit, Trump invokes Mark Zuckerberg on who’s No. 1 on FB

More than a month after he first claimed that Mark Zuckerberg told him he was “number one on Facebook” at a dinner, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to say that he was looking forward to his India visit and his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Read more

‘Grave consequences’: Sena after US removes India from developing countries’ list

The office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) had issued a notice earlier this week removing India and 24 other nations, including China, from the list of developing countries and listing it as a developed economy, making it ineligible for benefits given by Washington to developing countries. Read more

‘Don’t interfere’: India to Turkish Prez Erdogan after Kashmir comment

India on Saturday criticised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s comments on Kashmir and asked him not to interfere in India’s internal affairs and to “develop proper understanding of facts including threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan”. Read more

Man held phone between teeth, it exploded. Delhi docs reconstruct his mouth

Delhi doctors reconstructed the disfigured lips, cheeks and tongue of a 26-year-old Yemeni man who had been left with what doctors call an ‘O-shaped mouth’, after a mobile phone burst in his mouth a year ago. Read more

India vs New Zealand: Ahead of Test series, Ravi Shastri outlines clear ‘objectives’ for Team India

Ahead of the Test series, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has laid the marker for his side and has identified what the side would aim to achieve in the two matches against New Zealand.Read more

Samsung Galaxy S20 India pricing revealed, pre-booking starts today

Samsung has finally started preorders for its flagship Galaxy S20 series in India. The company will start shipping the phones from March 6. Interested customers can prebook the new Samsung phones starting today at 12:00 noon from the company’s official website. Read more

AR Rahman reveals he hasn’t liked any Bollywood remix of his songs, except this one: ‘Some of them are really disastrous’

With two Academy Awards, one BAFTA, one Golden Globe, one Grammy and six National Awards, musician AR Rahman is a global icon. In an interview, the Mozart of Madras talks about Bollywood music, the trend of remixes, future projects, and more. Read more

‘Mr and Ms Valentine’: Afghanistan celebrates with roses and fashion

After a busy afternoon walking the catwalk in a luxury hotel in Kabul on Friday, Salma Hussaini was named Afghanistan’s first “Ms Valentine”. Read more