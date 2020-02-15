e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Ahead of India visit, Trump invokes Mark Zuckerberg on who’s No. 1 on FB

Ahead of India visit, Trump invokes Mark Zuckerberg on who’s No. 1 on FB

Industry analysts will be keeping a close watch on a a likely trade deal between India and the US during President Trump’s visit.

india Updated: Feb 15, 2020 09:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25.(AP)
         

More than a month after he first claimed that Mark Zuckerberg told him he was “number one on Facebook” at a dinner, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to say that he was looking forward to his India visit and his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Great honor, I think? Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that “Donald J. Trump is Number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India.” Actually, I am going to India in two weeks. Looking forward to it!” he tweeted.

 

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi during their two-day visit to India on February 24 and 25.

Earlier this week, Trump has said that he spoke to Modi over the weekend and during the conversation, the prime minister told him that “millions and millions of people would welcome him from the airport to the cricket stadium.”

President Trump is expected to get a frenzied welcome by lakhs of people when he arrives in Ahmedabad. Trump and Modi are expected to give a speech in Motera stadium, billed as the largest cricket stadium in the world and which is expected to be packed.

But it is trade on which industry analysts will be keeping a close watch. India and the US have been working for the past few months to resolve a trade dispute. Ahead of Trump’s visit India has offered to partially open up its poultry and dairy markets to win a limited trade deal.

India, the world’s largest milk producer, has traditionally restricted dairy imports to protect the livelihoods of 80 million rural households involved in the industry, a Reuters report said.

But Prime Minister Modi is trying hard to rebuild bonds between the world’s two largest democracies.

Last year, Trump suspended India’s special trade designation that dated back to 1970s, after Modi put price caps on medical devices, such as cardiac stents and knee implants, and introduced new data localization requirements and e-commerce restrictions.

The US is India’s second-largest trade partner after China, and bilateral goods and services trade climbed to a record $142.6 billion in 2018. The United States had a $23.2 billion goods trade deficit in 2019 with India, its 9th largest trading partner in goods.

In June last year, Trump had raked up the issue of India’s import tariff on Harley Davidson motorcycles, saying his “good friend” Prime Minister Modi had cut the rate by 50% but even that is “unacceptable”.

tags
top news
Kejriwal to share stage with 60 ‘architects of Delhi’ in swearing-in ceremony
Kejriwal to share stage with 60 ‘architects of Delhi’ in swearing-in ceremony
Ahead of India visit, Trump invokes Mark Zuckerberg on who’s No. 1 on FB
Ahead of India visit, Trump invokes Mark Zuckerberg on who’s No. 1 on FB
IAF may make it harder for pilots to join private airlines
IAF may make it harder for pilots to join private airlines
Mamata Banerjee, Aishe Ghosh land in each other’s crosshairs
Mamata Banerjee, Aishe Ghosh land in each other’s crosshairs
Chinese factories shut by coronavirus, 13.7% of India’s imports at risk
Chinese factories shut by coronavirus, 13.7% of India’s imports at risk
Strong winds will bring colder days, cleaner air in Delhi
Strong winds will bring colder days, cleaner air in Delhi
US killing of Qasem Soleimani was a ‘miscalculation’, says Iran
US killing of Qasem Soleimani was a ‘miscalculation’, says Iran
Manchester City banned from UEFA Champions League for two seasons
Manchester City banned from UEFA Champions League for two seasons
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news