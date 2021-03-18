News updates from HT: Amarinder Singh threatens to move SC in fight against farm laws and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
On fight against farm laws, Amarinder Singh threatens to move Supreme Court
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that his government will move the Supreme Court if the bills passed by the state Assembly do not receive presidential assent. Read more
Tamil Nadu to ramp up vaccination drive as total Covid cases go over 8,62,000
The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced expanding the Covid-19 vaccination drive. The doses of the vaccine will now be administered at mini-clinics, primary healthcare centres and special temporary hospitals set up by the government, according to news agency ANI. Read more
With believers, awaiting final verdict on Sabarimala: Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday underscored that his government was with the believers on the Sabarimala issue and everyone will be consulted after the Supreme Court delivers its final verdict in the case regarding temple entry of women of all ages at the hill shrine. Read more
Sharp rise in Delhi’s jobless during lockdown, women worst hit: Survey
The unemployment rate in Delhi rose by 17.4 percentage points during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown—from 11.1% recorded in January-February 2020 to 28.5% recorded in October-November 2020—according to a Delhi government survey, which HT has seen.. Read more
Open season in Indian cricket
As India made a sensational comeback to win a second successive Test series in Australia early this year, their seemingly endless pace resources, following injuries to their senior quartet, made it a remarkable achievement. Read more
Kangana Ranaut shares pics in ripped jeans with advice, says most young people look like 'homeless beggars' these days
Actor Kangana Ranaut has joined the debate around women who wear ripped jeans, sparked by Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat's latest controversial comments. Read more
'Mereko utar do': Woman’s reaction while paragliding goes viral. Watch
Remember the viral ‘Land kara de’ video in which a man freaked out while paragliding in Himachal's Kullu? Another video of a woman trying the same adventure sport has now reminded people of that clip. Read more
2021 Skoda Kushaq SUV breaks cover globally
Celebrating its 20th year in India, Skoda has unveiled its latest offering - the 2021 Kushaq SUV - in Mumbai today during a global premiere. Read more
Watch: PM Modi on Mamata’s injury; ‘transfer my commission’ jibe at TMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Battle for ‘Kerala’s Gujarat’ seen as verdict on BJP’s southern push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Actor Arun Govil, famous as Lord Ram of ‘Ramayan’ TV series, joins BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The inside story of why Indira Gandhi called the 1977 elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Amarinder Singh threatens to move SC against farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP government releases fresh Covid-19 guidelines, ramps up testing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With believers, awaiting final verdict on Sabarimala: Pinarayi Vijayan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Kejriwal urges Centre to make Covid-19 vaccine available to all
- Kejriwal also claimed that the Delhi government can cover the entire city within three months if the Center permits vaccination for all.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highest rise in child mortality, maternal deaths likely in India: Unicef report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu to ramp up vaccination drive as total Covid cases go over 8,62,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana launches Dalit scheme in budget, says state growth better than Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On fight against farm laws, Amarinder Singh threatens to move Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A cop who lives for the love of the people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toll booths to be removed, GPS-based toll collection within 1 year, says Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These 9 districts in Punjab will see extended night curfew from today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to provide tax incentives against vehicle scrappage: Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox