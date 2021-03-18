News updates from HT: Amarinder Singh threatens to move SC in fight against farm laws and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On fight against farm laws, Amarinder Singh threatens to move Supreme Court

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that his government will move the Supreme Court if the bills passed by the state Assembly do not receive presidential assent. Read more

Tamil Nadu to ramp up vaccination drive as total Covid cases go over 8,62,000

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced expanding the Covid-19 vaccination drive. The doses of the vaccine will now be administered at mini-clinics, primary healthcare centres and special temporary hospitals set up by the government, according to news agency ANI. Read more

With believers, awaiting final verdict on Sabarimala: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday underscored that his government was with the believers on the Sabarimala issue and everyone will be consulted after the Supreme Court delivers its final verdict in the case regarding temple entry of women of all ages at the hill shrine. Read more

Sharp rise in Delhi’s jobless during lockdown, women worst hit: Survey

The unemployment rate in Delhi rose by 17.4 percentage points during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown—from 11.1% recorded in January-February 2020 to 28.5% recorded in October-November 2020—according to a Delhi government survey, which HT has seen.. Read more

Open season in Indian cricket

As India made a sensational comeback to win a second successive Test series in Australia early this year, their seemingly endless pace resources, following injuries to their senior quartet, made it a remarkable achievement. Read more

Kangana Ranaut shares pics in ripped jeans with advice, says most young people look like 'homeless beggars' these days

Actor Kangana Ranaut has joined the debate around women who wear ripped jeans, sparked by Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat's latest controversial comments. Read more

'Mereko utar do': Woman’s reaction while paragliding goes viral. Watch

Remember the viral ‘Land kara de’ video in which a man freaked out while paragliding in Himachal's Kullu? Another video of a woman trying the same adventure sport has now reminded people of that clip. Read more

2021 Skoda Kushaq SUV breaks cover globally

Celebrating its 20th year in India, Skoda has unveiled its latest offering - the 2021 Kushaq SUV - in Mumbai today during a global premiere. Read more

Watch: PM Modi on Mamata’s injury; ‘transfer my commission’ jibe at TMC