Kangana Ranaut shares pics in ripped jeans with advice, says most young people look like 'homeless beggars' these days
- Kangana Ranaut has joined the debate on ripped jeans, sparked by Uttarakhand chief minister's latest controversial remarks.
Actor Kangana Ranaut has joined the debate around women who wear ripped jeans, sparked by Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat's latest controversial comments. Kangana said in a tweet that young people should take inspiration from her on how to wear the jeans with style.
Sharing three pictures of herself in distressed denims, she wrote, "If you want to wear ripped jeans make sure coolness quotient is of this magnitude as in these pics, so that it looks like your style not your state a homeless beggar who hasn’t got allowance from parents this month, most young people look like that these days #RippedJeansTwitter."
Rawat had said that due to a lack of values, youngsters today are following strange fashion trends and consider themselves to be big shots after wearing jeans ripped at the knees. The chief minister said these days youngsters go to the market to buy ripped jeans. If they can't find one, then they cut their jeans using scissors.
Rawat went on to describe the attire of a woman who sat next to him on a flight. He said the woman was wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees and several bangles. Two children were travelling with her. She runs an NGO, goes out in the society and has two children but she wears jeans ripped at the knees. What values will she impart?
Many people on social media, including film personalities reacted to the minister's comments. Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared strong disappointment at his comment. "Change your mentality before changing our clothes :) because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society. Just (angry emojis)," she wrote on Instagram.
She also then shared a throwback picture of herself wearing a pair of ripped jeans and said, "I'll wear my ripped jeans. Thank you. And I'll wear them proudly :)."
