News updates from Hindustan Times: Amid Covid-19 outbreak, defence ministry gives more time to vendors to fulfil contracts and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times:

india

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 13:27 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 crisis: Defence ministry gives more time to vendors to fulfil contracts

The defence ministry on Friday announced it has extended the delivery period for existing capital acquisition contracts with Indian vendors by four months because of supply chain disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

China has fearful leadership, lacks openness like India or US: Nicholas Burns

Former US under secretary of state Nicholas Burns on Friday dismissed suggestions China is winning the battle against Covid-19 and said the crisis should have been jointly tackled by the leadership of the US, India and China within the G20 framework.

‘No coercive action against firms for not paying full salary during lockdown’: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday asked states to facilitate settlement between private companies and their employees over wage payment. It also asked for a report to be submitted before labour commissioners.

‘Will be bigger and stiffer this time’: Rahul Dravid sends Steve Smith-David Warner warning to Virat Kohli & Co.

The 2018-19 Test series in Australia proved to be a historic one for Virat Kohli-led Indian team. It was the first time an Indian team had won a Test series Down Under.

What does India’s fatality rate say about the trajectory of covid-19

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, what the fatality rate says about covid’s trajectory in the country, the need to focus on care of the elderly, Sero survey and more. Watch to know more

Randeep Hooda has a happy reunion with his horse Colossus. Pics are adorable

Actor Randeep Hooda had strictly been following the lockdown guidelines and did not step out during this period. However, after months the actor finally stepped out.

World Day against Child Labour 2020: Significance, Theme, Steps taken to eradicate the social evil

The World Day Against Child Labour is observed on June 12 in almost 100 countries all around the globe every year.