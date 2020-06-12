Randeep Hooda has a happy reunion with his horse Colossus. Pics are adorable

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 11:07 IST

Actor Randeep Hooda had strictly been following the lockdown guidelines and did not step out during this period. However, after months the actor finally stepped out. An animal lover and activist, the actor made a special trip to meet his horse, Colossus, and the pictures of this reunion are such beyond adorable. The photos not only show Colossus, but also Bamby, Hooda’s dog, who can be seen happily posing.

“To happy reunions, blue unpolluted skies and lots of love,” Hooda captioned his post on Instagram.

Shared some 16 hours ago, the post has collected over 1.1 lakh likes and many comments.

Three days ago, the actor also shared a video of his sendoff for his horse Dream Girl to have a baby. “My last visit to stables was to send away my baby #DreamGirl to have a baby to one of the best #Equine #vets #HasneynMirza father of the silver medal winner of the last #AsianGames and the only Olympic qualified Rider presently #FouaadMirza .. so far no good news but.”

Randeep made his Hollywood debut with Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction recently and garnered praise for it. He will be seen next in Radhe, in which he plays the main antagonist.

