Bird ‘follows’ social distancing rules like a pro. Check it out

Looks like this little birdie got the social distancing memo.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 11, 2020 21:03 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The photo shows a seagull standing behind red line.
The photo shows a seagull standing behind red line. (Screengrab)
         

As Europe slowly but steadily eases lockdown restrictions, life seems to be moving towards a new normal. As more people venture outdoors, they’re still instructed to follow social distancing rules. This bird, in particular, is setting an example for everyone on how to respectfully maintain the gap.

The photograph was initially posted on Twitter on June 9. “Since when do gulls keep to the rules?” translates the caption, written in Dutch alongside the image.

The photo shows a seagull standing behind what appears to be a marker aimed at helping people to maintain proper distance. It appears as if the bird is in the queue for a food joint, of sorts. Looks like this little birdie got the social distancing memo.

Since being shared, the post has garnered almost 400 retweets and over 4.500 likes on the micro-blogging application. Additionally, the post is creating a buzz on other social media platforms, such as Reddit.

Here is what netizens had to say about this law-abiding bird. One Twitter user said, “Attention! Keep distance!” in German.

Redditors had a similar reaction to the share. An individual said, “Good bird, give it a chip”, while somebody else wrote, “Polite boi”.

“Oh no... they are getting smarter we must stop them before the revolution,” read one comment on the subreddit ‘animals being bros’.

A person said, “I can hear the birds’ voices from Finding Nemo “Line! Line! Line,” making a joke out of this scene from the animated classic.

Whilst another tried to guess the bird’s perspective over the whole ordeal using a TikTok trend. They proclaimed, “I’ve seen too much TikTok. That bird is saying “Don’t be suspicious, don’t be suspicious, don’t be suspiciousss.”

What are your thoughts on this civil bird?

