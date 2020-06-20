News updates from Hindustan Times: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Ladakh and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 13:12 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Rise above petty politics’: Amit Shah hits back after Rahul Gandhi’s Ladakh remark

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday tweeted a video of the father of an Indian Army soldier, who was injured in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, to criticise Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations against the government. Read more

Arms-laden Pak drone shot down by BSF along International Border in J&K’s Kathua

The Border Security Force shot down a Pakistani drone along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the officials said. Read more

‘People won’t get tested out of fear’: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on 5 day institutional Covid-19 quarantine order

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha on Saturday reacted to the five-day institutional quarantine order issued by Delhi Lieutenant-General Anil Baijal and said that many people will not get tested fearing being whisked away to quarantine centres. Read more

Greta Thunberg has hope for climate, despite leaders’ inaction

Preparing for her appearance before the U.N. General Assembly last fall, Greta Thunberg found herself constantly interrupted by world leaders, including U.N. chief Antonio Guterres and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had formed a queue to speak to her and take selfies. Read more

WhatsApp glitch that hid ‘Last seen’, ‘Online’ status fixed: Here’s what happened

Last night popular messaging app WhatsApp suffered a glitch. Users were unable to see the ‘last seen’ and ‘online’ status that you usually get to see when you are chatting with someone. This status can be spotted right below the contact name on top of the chat window. Read more

The way Sachin attacked Akhtar, Akram and me was amazing: Waqar Younis picks Tendulkar’s best innings

Sachin Tendulkar was the batsman who redefined batting in one-day internationals. His ability to pace his innings according to conditions, bowling attacks and game situation remained unmatched throughout the 1990s. Read more

International Yoga Day 2020: What is meditation, its various forms and how it helps alleviate stress

Yoga has become an increasingly popular form of exercise in the past few years and people are turning to it more to lose weight, improve flexibility, blood flow and mobility and to also to attain mental peace. Read more

Passengers practice social distancing at CSMT railway station in Mumbai, Central Railways tweets video of new norm

After almost two months of lockdown, Unlock 1.0 came into force. With the relaxation, Mumbai, like all the other places in India, is slowly getting back on its feet. Limited local train services have also resumed but only for the essential workers and they need to follow several precautionary measures while travelling, including social distancing. Read more