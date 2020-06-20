Passengers practice social distancing at CSMT railway station in Mumbai, Central Railways tweets video of new norm

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 12:24 IST

After almost two months of lockdown, Unlock 1.0 came into force. With the relaxation, Mumbai, like all the other places in India, is slowly getting back on its feet. Limited local train services have also resumed but only for the essential workers and they need to follow several precautionary measures while travelling, including social distancing. Central Railways have shared one such video of the passengers exiting CSMT railway station maintaining the new norms of travelling.

“Social Distancing. The new norm being followed by the #corona warriors while exiting CSMT today. Thanks to the passengers. Together we can fight #COVID19,” reads the post’s caption.

In the video, people are seen walking behind each other while maintaining proper distance. All of them have their faces covered and some are also seen wearing gloves.

Social Distancing. The new norm being followed by the #corona warriors while exiting CSMT today. Thanks to the passengers. Together we can fight #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GgiY0SP9Ks — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 19, 2020

Since being shared a day ago, the video has already gathered close to 5,000 views – and counting. People had several things to say about the video, as well as, the new norm of social distancing. There were also some who lauded the people for making a disciplined exit.

“Kudos to authorities and of course to the people who are following the norms,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is so great,” expressed another. “Nice,” wrote a third.

This, however, is not the only video of social distancing that Central Railways shared. Two days ago, they tweeted another clip which shows people standing at a distance inside the circles drawn on the station’s floor.

Social distancing followed by passengers identified by State Govt. for travelling in selected suburban trains, at CSMT.@drmmumbaicr @rpfcr pic.twitter.com/VSLcXOrog0 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 18, 2020

What do you think of the videos?

