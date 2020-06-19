e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Central Railways shout out for motorwoman running Mumbai local

Central Railways shout out for motorwoman running Mumbai local

Central Railways shared a tweet about motorwoman Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 19, 2020 21:43 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Motorwoman Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade with face shield and mask driving the local.
Motorwoman Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade with face shield and mask driving the local. (Twitter/@Central_Railway)
         

With local suburban trains running for essential service providers, Central Railways has posted a special tweet. This one is about a motorwoman who drove one of the locals and is a corona hero for doing so.

In their tweet, Central Railways shared a picture of the motorwoman, named Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade. In the photo she can be seen wearing a face shield and a mask.

“Mrs. Manisha Mhaske Ghorpade, Motorwoman with face shield & mask, driving CSMT-Panvel Local train on harbour line carrying essential staff as identified by the State Govt,” says the tweet.

Central Railways also shared an advisory for those commuting on the train. “Appeal to passengers to take all precautions while travelling in local train. Be Safe, Be Alert!” the tweet says further.

The tweet, since being shared about an hour ago, has collected over 200 likes and many comments. While many were glad with the tweet, some suggested the motorwoman also be given gloves while on duty.

“It’s good that you are taking care of your employees. She should be wearing gloves too,” shared a Twitter user. “Great work for Indian railways staff,” shared another.

The local trains re-started operations on June 15 after being shut for 84 days due to the lockdown restrictions.

