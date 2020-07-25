News updates from Hindustan Times: Benefitting during a disaster, says Rahul Gandhi’s in fresh attack on govt and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.india Updated: Jul 25, 2020 13:06 IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Benefitting during a disaster: Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack on govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been lashing out at the Centre relentlessly, on Saturday attacked the “anti-poor” government for what he said was earning a profit during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.Read more
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
President Donald Trump’s order on updated export restrictions on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), with the new speed limit of 800 kmph, will not only help its allies in the Middle-East facing the brunt of Chinese armed drones in Libyan theatre but will also help India acquire proven Predator-B armed and Global Hawk surveillance drones from the US. Read more
Dharavi takes battle against Covid-19 ahead, comes forward to donate plasma
Mumbai’s Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, has managed to flatten the curve of the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and will now take the battle against the pandemic further through a plasma donation program. Read more
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more
‘Was shocked to find around 50 media people’: Umpire Daryl Harper recalls when Sachin Tendulkar’s delayed arrival created confusion in Cape Town
The 3rd Test between India and South Africa in January 2007 in Cape Town saw one of the most bizarre moments in cricket history. On the fourth day of the Test, India had to come out to bat in the 2nd innings. Read more
What is Whey Water? How can you include it in your diet?
Proteins are essential nutrients for a human body. Its popularity and demand in fitness enthusiasts is always high. There’s a wide range of protein powders and supplements available in the market. Read more
‘Mask On’: Tennis player Adil Kalyanpur’s rap on Covid-19 awareness wins people over. Watch
Tennis player Adil Kalyanpur has recently captured everyone’s attention with his coronavirus advisory rap. Titled Mask On, the video was shared on YouTube and since being posted it has earned applause from netizens. Read more