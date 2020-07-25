e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / ‘Mask On’: Tennis player Adil Kalyanpur’s rap on Covid-19 awareness wins people over. Watch

‘Mask On’: Tennis player Adil Kalyanpur’s rap on Covid-19 awareness wins people over. Watch

“Right message at the right time,” wrote a YouTube user while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 25, 2020 11:41 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a screenshot form Adil Kalyanpur’s rap video titled Mask On.
The image shows a screenshot form Adil Kalyanpur’s rap video titled Mask On. (YouTube/ Adil Kalyanpur Tennis Rapper A-KAL)
         

Tennis player Adil Kalyanpur has recently captured everyone’s attention with his coronavirus advisory rap. Titled Mask On, the video was shared on YouTube and since being posted it has earned applause from netizens.

The official music video starts with a question, “Yo bro where’s your mask?” It then goes onto explain the essentiality of using the masks to stay safe. In the video, Kalyanpur also raps about importance of washing hands and staying indoors. The rap’s meaningful lyrics and catchy tune has now won people over.

With over 20,000 views, the video has gathered tons of comments from people. There are many who’re sharing the song on other platforms too.

“Wow mind blowing, you did like a professional,” praised a YouTube user. “Right message at the right time,” expressed another. “One of the best raps I have heard, beautiful message,” commented a third.

People on Twitter too had similar reactions to Adil Kalyanpur’s rap video.

“#MaskOn When you hear from an #Athlete , follow it. Mano Ya Na Mano, Mask Pehno. Awesome song, can totally dance to it,” appreciatively wrote a Twitter user. “Put your mask on everyone,” tweeted another.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir cop’s self-composed song on coronavirus awareness wows people

tags
top news
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
US eases export restrictions on unmanned drones, New Delhi to benefit
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus
Gehlot calls another cabinet meet to discuss governor’s reservations over assembly session
Gehlot calls another cabinet meet to discuss governor’s reservations over assembly session
Benefitting during a disaster: Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack on govt
Benefitting during a disaster: Rahul Gandhi’s latest attack on govt
Dharavi takes battle against Covid-19 ahead, comes forward to donate plasma
Dharavi takes battle against Covid-19 ahead, comes forward to donate plasma
Nearly 49,000 fresh Covid-19 take India’s tally to over 13.36 lakh
Nearly 49,000 fresh Covid-19 take India’s tally to over 13.36 lakh
LIVE: With 377 new infections, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 24,000 mark
LIVE: With 377 new infections, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 24,000 mark
Vidya Balan on what it took to become Shakuntala Devi on screen | Aur Batao
Vidya Balan on what it took to become Shakuntala Devi on screen | Aur Batao
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In