e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Jammu and Kashmir cop’s self-composed song on coronavirus awareness wows people

Jammu and Kashmir cop’s self-composed song on coronavirus awareness wows people

Sohan Raghuvanshi composed the song with one motive, to spread awareness about coronavirus.

it-s-viral Updated: May 29, 2020 20:19 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Sohan Raghuvanshi, the policemen who composed the song.
The image shows Sohan Raghuvanshi, the policemen who composed the song. (Twitter/ANI)
         

India, along with the rest of the world, is still fighting the battle against coronavirus. To flatten the curve, it is essential for everyone to follow the precautionary measures advised by the authorities, like staying indoors, using sanitiser, and wearing masks. Now, a policeman from Jammu and Kashmir has come up with a self-composed song which highlights these measures and it is absolutely melodious to listen to.

Sohan Raghuvanshi composed the song with one motive, to spread awareness about coronavirus. Now, a video of the cop singing his song has made its way onto Twitter after being shared by news agency ANI.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, people shared all sorts of comments on the video and they couldn’t help but appreciate Raghuvanshi. While some wrote that the lyrics of the song are very nice, others praised his voice.

“Very good sir,” wrote a Twitter user. “Excellent, marvelous, brilliant, hats off to you,” expressed another. “Awesome, thanks for sharing,” tweeted a third. “Such a nice voice,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Delhi govt issues home isolation norms as Covid-19 cases breach 17,000-mark
Delhi govt issues home isolation norms as Covid-19 cases breach 17,000-mark
Bejan Daruwalla, man who once put his hand on Dalai Lama’s head, dies at 89
Bejan Daruwalla, man who once put his hand on Dalai Lama’s head, dies at 89
LIVE: Maharashtra records 116 Covid-19 deaths in highest single-day toll
LIVE: Maharashtra records 116 Covid-19 deaths in highest single-day toll
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In