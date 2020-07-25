e-paper
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for coronavirus

“I am following all Covid-19 guidelines and have quarantined myself as per the advice of the doctors,” the chief minister said on Twitter after the announcement.

india Updated: Jul 25, 2020 12:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks to media during a press conference in New Delhi.
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks to media during a press conference in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj/HT file photo)
         

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“My dear countrymen, I had symptoms of COVID-19 and after the test, my report has come back positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in contact with me, get their corona test done. And my close contacts should go into quarantine,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

“If COVID19 is treated on time, a person is completely cured. I have been reviewing the status of corona infection every evening since March 25. I will try to review corona with video conferencing as much as possible now,” he added.

The chief minister said the meeting will be held by home minister Narottam Mishra, urban development and administration minister Bhuppendra Singh, health education minister Vishvas Sarang and health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary in his absence.

“I will also continue to do everything possible to help control COVID19 in the state during treatment,” he added.

