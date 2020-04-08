News updates from Hindustan Times: Areas visited by Jamaat attendees to be identified from phone records, sealed and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 09:01 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9AM.

Areas visited by Jamaat attendees to be identified from phone records, sealed

Mobile phones of around 2,000 participants in Tablighi Jamaat congregations will be tracked to ascertain areas they had visited while staying in Nizamuddin and mark them as containment zones, said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, while outlining a five-point action plan to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Read more.

Govt looks at ways to restart business ops post lockdown

Although the government has not yet taken a final decision on either a complete or partial end to the lockdown, ministries have started preparing for the eventuality after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked them to prepare a list of 10 major decisions and 10 priority areas of focus once the lockdown ends, government officials said. Read more.

Jobless rate soars to 23.4% amid Covid-19 lockdown

Early estimates of jobs data indicate that the coronavirus effect may have left a devastating impact on the economy, sending urban unemployment rate soaring to 30.9% . Overall unemployment rose to 23.4%.The latest data for the week ended 5 April was released on Monday evening. CMIE’s estimates on unemployment shot up from 8.4% in mid-March to the current 23%. Read more.

FATF meet in Beijing: Pakistan’s action on terror funding to be reviewed

In February, the multilateral watchdog warned Pakistan it faced the possibility of being added to the “black list” and face greater scrutiny of all transactions in its financial system if it fails to fully implement an action plan to counter terror financing and money laundering by June. Read more.

Covid-19: Blood transfusion from those who have recovered may help

Virus fighting antibodies from people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease Covid-19 can help cure others, according to a research finding published on Tuesday that describes the technique – convalescent plasma therapy – as a promising option to save lives till a vaccine is found. Read more.

Boris Johnson listened to his scientists about coronavirus but they were slow to sound the alarm

It was early spring when British scientists laid out the bald truth to their government. It was “highly likely,” they said, that there was now “sustained transmission” of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom.If unconstrained and if the virus behaved as in China, up to four-fifths of Britons could be infected and one in a hundred might die, wrote the scientists, members of an official committee set up to model the spread of pandemic flu, on March 2.Yet the next day, March 3, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was his cheery self. Read more.

Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma and former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh spoke at length about things both on and off the field during a live chat session on popular social media platform Instagram. With no international or domestic cricket going on due to coronavirus pandemic, former and current cricket stars are keeping themselves busy by engaging with fans on social media. Read more.

Life in the times of lockdown: A cup of tea is just like Hygge. Here’s why

There is no better word to describe my morning cup of tea, and that’s hygge. Perhaps it’s not even a word as much as it’s a sentiment, a feeling that only a fellow tea-lover will understand. From taking the first sip as the flavours hit my tastebuds to planning my day to just mulling over life, its pleasures and its curveballs, there is a lot that goes down with those sips from my cup of tea . Read more.

Roger Federer challenges Virat Kohli: Watch tennis ace’s home training dare

Tennis great Roger Federer posted a video on Twitter and followed up with a challenge for cricketer Virat Kohli. Federer posted a ‘solo drill’ as part of his home training routine. He challenged a host of celebrities and sportspersons to share their home training routines. Apart from Kohli, the others included footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo, basketball players like Stephen Curry, actors like Hugh Jackman, and even businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates.Watch here.