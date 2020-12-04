News updates from Hindustan Times: Army chief’s visit to Saudi Arabia, UAE signals India’s intention to boost security cooperation, say experts and all the latest news

india

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 20:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Army chief’s visit to Saudi Arabia, UAE signals India’s intention to boost security cooperation, say experts

Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signals New Delhi’s intention to boost security cooperation amid the rapidly changing scenario in West Asia, experts and former diplomats said on Friday. Read more

ED seizes Vijay Mallya’s assets worth 1.6 million euros in France

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday seized fugitive Vijay Mallya’s assets worth 1.6 million euros in France. Read more

AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue

Amid the raging farmers’ protests against the new farm laws, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government intends to continue the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism for farm produce. Read more

India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine

Two top officials of the Luxembourg-headquartered B Medical Systems will arrive in New Delhi over the weekend to initiate talks with senior government officials, scientists and diplomats on setting up a cold chain for Covid-19 vaccines in the country. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor mixes 70s retro with modern-chic in co-ord denim outfit worth Rs 25k

Apart from her immaculate acting, Janhavi Kapoor has also made a name for herself as a fashionista in Bollywood. Read more

Kardashian-Jenner clan pranks their friends, Kim shares funny clip

The Kardashian-Jenner ‘klan’ never fails to entertain as well as excite their viewers with their wholesome and hilarious antics. Read more

Mika Singh slams Kangana Ranaut, says being a ‘sherni’ on Twitter is no big deal, ‘help us provide meals to needy instead’

Picking up where he left off, singer Mika Singh continued criticising actor Kangana Ranaut, whose comments on the ongoing farmer agitation in north India attracted controversy on Thursday. Read more