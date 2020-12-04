e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
htls
Home / India News / AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue

AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue

At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday, Nirmala Sitharaman said she is hopeful of a solution to the farmers protest.

india Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 20:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at HTLS 2020 on Friday.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at HTLS 2020 on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
         

Amid the raging farmers’ protests against the new farm laws, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government intends to continue the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism for farm produce.

At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday, she said she is hopeful of a solution to current imbroglio.

“If there are some farmers who have doubts and want to speak about it, I am glad the agriculture minister is sitting and engaging in meaningful conversation with them with an open heart.I am sure something will come out of it,” she said during a conversation with Hindustan Times editor-in-chief Sukumar Ranganathan.

Asked whether the government should write MSP into law to pacify the farmers, she said, “The negotiations are going on so I am not sure it would be good for me to comment at all.”

But she stressed that the government takes MSP very seriously and has the farmers’ interests at heart.

“Between 2014 and 20, compared to a similar number of years previously, we have proven that we take MSP seriously. We procure under MSP, much more than what the earlier governments had done. We have given the farmers a lot more money under MSP than what was done before.”

Sitharam said the MSP mechanism would continue.

“The Prime Minister’s recent speech in Kashi elaborates on how MSP has been used by this government to the benefit of the farmers .. It proves the government’s intention that MSP continues and APMC continues,” she said.

The ongoing talks have not softened the farmers stand. They have called for a Bharat Bandh on December 8 if their demands are not met and the three farm laws - The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 - are not withdrawn.

tags
top news
AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
‘With Covid-19 vaccine coming, economic recovery will gain traction’: FM
‘With Covid-19 vaccine coming, economic recovery will gain traction’: FM
Army chief’s visit to Saudi, UAE is attempt to boost security cooperation
Army chief’s visit to Saudi, UAE is attempt to boost security cooperation
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
‘#Ratsniffed’: Vaughan questions use of concussion substitute by India
‘#Ratsniffed’: Vaughan questions use of concussion substitute by India
CSE hands over honey adulterant fructose syrup sample to FSSAI
CSE hands over honey adulterant fructose syrup sample to FSSAI
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
India’s economy in better state now? FM Nirmala on Covid recovery #HTLS2020
India’s economy in better state now? FM Nirmala on Covid recovery #HTLS2020
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In