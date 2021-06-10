News updates from Hindustan Times: Assam opens Covid hospital built by DRDO in 20 days and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Assam opens 300-bed Covid hospital in stadium; built in 20 days by DRDO

The Assam government on Thursday opened a 300-bed Covid-19 hospital at a stadium complex in Guwahati to combat the ongoing pandemic.

Covid-19 sero survey in Varanasi aims to test around 1400 samples in 3 days

A three-day long sero survey started in Varanasi on Wednesday to assess the prevalence of Sars-CoV-2-- the virus that causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-- by projecting the percentage of population likely to have been exposed to the infection in the district.

Delta Covid-19 variant can infect vaccinated people, claims AIIMS study

Vaccination is not a guarantee against the Covid-19 infection and it will only ensure that the infection does not become severe, experts have reiterated this, but now a preliminary study conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has claimed the same after conducting a small study on 63 people.

‘Farmers would’ve not sat on streets if...’: Tikait after meeting with Bengal CM

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, said today he told the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief that the country's opposition is weak.

Bumrah and Shami steam in, Kohli and Pant bring out the big shots as BCCI shares clip of India's first practice: WATCH

India's first practice session was up and running at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, the venue for the all-important World Test Championships final where Virat Kohli's team will face Kane Williamson's New Zealand to determine the ultimate Test team in the world.

The Family Man 2 creators Raj and DK say Samantha Akkineni 'brown face' criticism is 'hard to hear'

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the creators of Amazon Prime Video's The Family Man, have said that it is 'hard to hear' about the allegations of racism that have been directed at Samantha Akkineni's character, Raji, in the second season of the show.

Manoj Bajpayee has this to say about Uttar Pradesh Police’s Chellam sir inspired advisory

Unless you have been staying away from the Internet, there is a high possibility that you have seen the Chellam sir memes flooding various social media platforms, especially Twitter.

New Jaguar F-Pace launched at ₹69.99 lakh; gets design changes, upgraded cabin

Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday launched the new F-Pace in the Indian market at ₹69.99 lakh (ex showroom). The F-Pace from Jaguar now gets notciable design changes on the outside and an all-new cabin while being offered with both petrol as well as diesel engine options.

Sussanne Khan brings back vegan-leather skirt trend ahead of Fall/Winter 2021

If you have your finger firmly placed on the sartorial pulse and want to look hot and eye-catchy, Sussanne Khan is here to sort your fashion woes with a suggestion to add a leather skirt to your wardrobe this season to enhance a sultry, sexy touch to your look.