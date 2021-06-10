Home / Trending / Manoj Bajpayee has this to say about Uttar Pradesh Police’s Chellam sir inspired advisory
Uttar Pradesh Police took to Twitter to share a meme inspired by the character Chellam sir from Manoj Bajpayee starrer Amazon Prime show The Family Man 2.(Twitter/@Uppolice)
Uttar Pradesh Police took to Twitter to share a meme inspired by the character Chellam sir from Manoj Bajpayee starrer Amazon Prime show The Family Man 2.(Twitter/@Uppolice)
trending

Manoj Bajpayee has this to say about Uttar Pradesh Police’s Chellam sir inspired advisory

Manoj Bajpayee's reply on Uttar Pradesh police's Chellam sir inspired advisory has left people amused.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON JUN 10, 2021 11:25 AM IST

Unless you have been staying away from the Internet, there is a high possibility that you have seen the Chellam sir memes flooding various social media platforms, especially Twitter. The character is a part of Amazon Prime’s show The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee. People are now sharing all sorts of posts under the Chellam sir meme trend. Uttar Pradesh police too has joined the trend and shared a post which prompted people to tweet amused reactions. What’s even more interesting is protagonist Manoj Bajpayee’s reply to the advisory.

Taking to Twitter UP Police wrote “UP 112, A 24/7 solution for every family in crisis, an all-weather helpline, a true saviour for all seasons!” Alongside, they also shared an image. Their post is complete with the hashtags #UPPCares, #familymanseason2, #FamilyMan, #Familyman2, and #UPPolice.

Take a look at the witty post:

The post, since being tweeted some 23 hours ago, has received nearly 1,800 likes. It has also accumulated various comments from people. Manoj Bajpayee while reacting to the post wrote, “Chellum sir is a Rockstar!!!” along with two laughing out loud emojis.

His reply also received nearly 1,700 likes and several comments.

What do you think of Uttar Pradesh Police’s Chellam sir inspired advisory and Manoj Bajpayee’s response to it?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manoj bajpayee the family man uttar pradesh police twitter + 2 more

Related Stories

The Family Man 2's character Chellam sir prompted people to share all sorts of memes.(Twitter)
The Family Man 2's character Chellam sir prompted people to share all sorts of memes.(Twitter)
trending

The Family Man 2’s Chellam sir is Twitter’s new inspiration for hilarious memes

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 02:56 PM IST
There is a possibility that the The Family Man 2’s Chellam sir posts will leave you laughing out loud.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.