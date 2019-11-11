News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: 12 injured as two trains collide at Hyderabad and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 13:04 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

12 injured as two trains collide at Hyderabad’s Kacheguda railway station

At least 12 persons were injured when a local train rammed into a stationery express train and got derailed near Kacheguda railway station in Hyderabad on Monday, railway officials said.The local train, a Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS), proceeding from Falaknuma to Secunderabad collided with an Intercity Express train on the same track. Read more.

Sharad Pawar gets working on Plan B, lets Congress decide on Sena support

Sharad Pawar has already had a detailed round of discussions with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi last week when the two leaders discussed the possibility that the Sena could divorce its partner of three decades over the chief minister’s chair. Read more.

Congress undecided on Sena support, to consult Maharashtra leaders at 4 pm

The Congress on Monday summoned its senior leaders in Maharashtra to Delhi to discuss the possibility of extending support to Shiv Sena to form a government in the state.The top leadership of Congress met in Delhi on Monday morning and will meet again in the evening. Read more.

Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder

Four pistol-wielding men robbed ornaments and cash worth Rs 26 lakh from a jewellery shop in outer Delhi’s Begumpur on Saturday afternoon. They also stole a set-top box, thinking it was the CCTV’s digital video recorder, the device that stores all its data, the police said. Read more.

63-year-old history professor pulled from river with severed arms of his lover in bag

Oleg Sokolov, a 63-year-old history lecturer who received France’s Legion d’Honneur from Jacques Chirac in 2003, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder after he was hauled out of the icy Moika River with a backpack containing a woman’s arms. Read more.

India vs Bangladesh: Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni - The incredible story of Deepak Chahar

Not only had Deepak Chahar become the first Indian male cricketer to scalp a T20I hat-trick but Chahar also fired the ‘Men in Blue’ to a series victory with best-ever T20I bowling figures. While his achievements were lauded by one and all in Nagpur, a certain Australian too must’ve taken noted of Chahar’s heroics, who once deemed him unfit to get into the Rajasthan side. Read more.

Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 pic, Ayushmann Khurrana says ‘Ek baar phir champion’

Ranveer Singh never fails to surprise and his latest picture from upcoming Kabir Khan film, ’83, serves as an example. On Monday, the actor shared a picture of himself as the former cricketing legend, playing in his signature shot, the Natraj. Read more.

Rhea Kapoor shares her top styling tips for this wedding season

Celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor says that she recommends renting wedding clothes, how she believes less is more and doles out a lot of fashion advice for the bride-to-be. Read more