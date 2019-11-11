16 passengers injured after trains collide at Hyderabad station, driver’s condition critical

andhra-pradesh

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:34 IST

At least 16 train passengers of a local train sustained injuries, a 31-year old driver critically, when it rammed into a stationary express train and derailed near Kacheguda railway station in Hyderabad on Monday, railway officials said.

The incident happened at around 10.30am when a Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) service (Train No 47178), travelling from Falaknuma to Lingampalli, collided with Hundri Inter-City Express (Train No 17028) stationed on the same track.

South Central Railway additional general manager BB Singh said the accident took place because of human error. He said a high-level inquiry panel has been instituted to probe the accident.

A railway official at the spot, who did not want to be named, said wrong signalling could be the reason for the accident.

“It was given a green signal to arrive on platform No 2 in the Kacheguda railway station, but there was already another train standing. The MMTS train, which was slowing down as it was approaching the railway station, rammed into the Inter-City Express, just a few metres away from the platform,” he said.

According to SC Railway spokesperson Ch Rakesh, six coaches of the MMTS train and three of Hundri Express derailed due to the collision. The MMTS train engine got mangled in the accident.

The 16 passengers of the MMTS train, who suffered injuries, were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for treatment.

“They are all out of danger. Six of the total 16 admitted to the hospital were discharged after simple treatment. Three suffered fractures. Others are under observation,” OGH superintendent Dr B Nagender said.

The MMTS train driver, identified as Sekhar, suffered serious injuries after he was stuck in the mangled engine. It took more than four hours for the rescue staff to bring him out after cutting the cabin using gas cutters.

Medical teams supplied him oxygen and saline to ensure that he would not faint in the cabinet while being rescued. His condition is said to be critical.

Singh, who is heading the restoration operations, said train services in Kacheguda – Falaknuma section had been affected and traffic was diverted through other routes.

Restoration is expected by late on Monday evening, he said.

Governor Tamilasai Soundararajan instructed OGH’s superintendent to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.