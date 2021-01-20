News updates from Hindustan Times: Around 44% of funds from PM-Kisan scheme failed to reach beneficiaries

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM-Kisan scheme: Around 44% of funds failed to reach beneficiaries during lockdown

Nearly 44% of the funds transferred under the PM-Kisan scheme during Covid-19 lockdown may have failed to reach the accounts of the beneficiaries, according to information obtained from the agriculture department under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. Read more

Sara Ali Khan in ₹53k bikini is all about vintage fashion in Maldives

After Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff made us crave for a vacation with their holiday pictures from the Maldives, it is now Sara Ali Khan who is all set to share serene views from the land of white sand and clear water. The Simmba actor is the latest diva to visit the celebrity-favourite vacation spot. Read more

'Ravi Shastri and India's youngsters achieved the impossible': Akhtar explains reasons behind India's historic win

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar praised India's historic series win in Australia and credited the system and the investment India made in the past 20 years for the result. Akhtar lauded Rahul Dravid for grooming the youngsters who won the series for India and also said that coach Ravi Shastri's decision to allow the youngsters to express themselves proved to be the correct one. Read more

Kangana Ranaut says liberals got 'chacha' Jack Dorsey to restrict her Twitter account: 'Will make your lives miserable'

Actor Kangana Ranaut claims that her Twitter account was restricted after she made controversial remarks about Tandav creators. Kangana had said in a now-deleted tweet that it was 'time to take their heads off', for allegedly insulting Hindu gods in the series. Read more

‘I fought for America…’: Donald Trump releases farewell video address

On the eve of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, outgoing US President Donald Trump released a farewell video address. Trump said he will pray for the success of the next administration ‘in keeping America safe and prosperous’. Watch the full video for more.