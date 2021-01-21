News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: BJP terrorising people to vote for them, says TMC and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
BJP provoking hatred in Bengal by communal speeches: TMC
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim on Thursday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is provoking hatred in West Bengal by communal speeches, adding that they have requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take note of it. Read more
Rahul Dravid's hand in the rocking rookies
Not without spirit and belief could Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, on their first Australian tour with the senior team, have together brought the hosts down at their citadel, the Gabba. Read more
Deepika Padukone's off-duty looks are all about neon colours and quirky prints
When it comes to slaying the casual fashion, no one does it better than Deepika Padukone. The Padmaavat actor is someone who has no difficulty owning a red carpet and at the same time, she can also turn the casual airport looks into her personal showstopper moment. Deepika has had many history-making sartorial moments in the fashion spectrum but it is her off-duty looks that has her fans always waiting in anticipation. Read more
Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal plan to tie the knot at this resort in Alibaug, see pics of their wedding venue
Actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal are all set to tie the knot on January 24 in Mumbai. It will be the next big Bollywood wedding, and as per various reports, the wedding venue is in Alibaug. Read more
Bernie Sanders wins Inauguration Day meme fest with his mittens. Seen them yet?
US Senator Bernie Sander has previously been a subject of funny memes on social media. On January 20, as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took the oath as the 46th President and the 49th Vice-President of the US, Sanders again grabbed the attention of netizens with his outfit as well as socially-distanced demeanour. Read more
Watch: PM Modi, world leaders congratulate President Biden | Who said what
Joe Biden took oath as 46th President of the United States with Kamala Harris as vice-president. Wishes poured him from world leaders congratulating the new administration. Watch more
Girl to be booked for filing false gang rape case
India using vaccine diplomacy in south Asia to push back against China
India to kick off major drills in Andaman Sea to sharpen military synergy
Indian economy undergoing a 'V-shaped recovery', world is surprised: Amit Shah
'Tandav makers would have been behind bars if...': Madhya Pradesh minister
PM Modi to visit Kolkata to address 'Parakram Diwas' on January 23
- The government has decided to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stresses on job-oriented education, lauds current policy
- Bhagwat claimed that the traditional education system in India was such that it gave employment to all. He blamed the British for destroying it.
BS Yediyurappa allocates portfolios in new Karnataka cabinet. See list here
'World is family', says Rajnath Singh as India begins Covid-19 vaccine export
Will hold R-Day tractor parade only on Outer Ring Road, reiterates farmer leader
India hopes for more Iran and Venezuela oil exports under Biden
Uttar Pradesh cops seek Mumbai police chief’s assistance in Tandav probe
- A four member team headed by inspector Anil Kumar Singh reached Mumbai on Tuesday night and first visited Andheri police station of Thane, Mumbai, before visiting the local deputy commissioner of police’s (DCP) office.
Tripura to provide girl students with free sanitary napkins
Vaccination will be last nail in coffin of Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan
Paddy procurement mess in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, states blame Centre
- Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh had a bumper paddy harvest this year due to good rains and they have also accused the Centre of stalling the paddy procurement process.
