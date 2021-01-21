Bernie Sanders wins Inauguration Day meme fest with his mittens. Seen them yet?
US Senator Bernie Sander has previously been a subject of funny memes on social media. On January 20, as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took the oath as the 46th President and the 49th Vice-President of the US, Sanders again grabbed the attention of netizens with his outfit as well as socially-distanced demeanour. This time the memes featuring Sanders, undoubtedly won the Inauguration Day and may tickle your funny bone too.
The US Senator was spotted at the venue wearing a cosy jacket and a pair of mittens along with an envelope tucked under his arms. Tweeple didn’t waste much time to dish out several amusing memes about Sanders’ attire.
Here are some hilarious ones about Sanders’ brown mittens. The mittens were gifted to him by a schoolteacher named Jen Ellis who made them from wool sweaters and recycled plastic bottles, reports the BBC. If that isn’t the sweetest story, we don’t know what is.
Take a look at some of the other memes that also received much love from netizens.
Concluding the hilarious flurry of memes is this apt GIF about Sanders being a trendsetter and we totally agree
What do you think of these memes?
