Former India captain Rahul Dravid(Twitter)
Rahul Dravid's hand in the rocking rookies

The game-changing performance was also the result of Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur coming through an astute systemic platform laid by the low-profile Rahul Dravid.
By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:33 AM IST

Not without spirit and belief could Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, on their first Australian tour with the senior team, have together brought the hosts down at their citadel, the Gabba.

The game-changing performance was also the result of these fresh faces coming through an astute systemic platform laid by the low-profile Rahul Dravid. Ever since Dravid declined to apply for the India coach’s post, preferring to work with the U-19 and India A squads from 2015, India’s bench strength has expanded. Proof of the feeder-line engineered by Dravid and his support staff showed in the triumph in Australian where every uncapped player, including those who were there as net bowlers, had to step up.

Also Read | 'Not even India's second-picked team': Ponting 'shocked' at Aus loss to 'Ind A'

Dravid's first big assignment was the 2016 U-19 World Cup from where Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar emerged. Pant's fearless hitting set up the Brisbane victory; debutant Sundar dismissed Steve Smith and put up a virtuoso batting display in his first ever Test innings.

“Sundar looked like he had played 50 Tests… never looked out of place,” Ricky Ponting told Cricket Australia’s website.

Also Read | 'India's products play Test cricket, only talent does for us': Ex-Pak captain

Shubman Gill, whose second innings 91 sparked the tough chase, was in India’s victorious 2018 World Cup side led by Prithvi Shaw. Others from that team who were originally chosen as net bowlers are Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Ishan Porel. This too has the Dravid touch—sending rising talent as net bowlers with the India team to gain experience.

Mohammed Siraj is a fine example of exposure through Indian A and net-bowling programmes, having been to New Zealand, England and the West Indies. Siraj, like the other new names, is also a product of the domestic system—he took 41 Ranji Trophy wickets for Hyderabad in 2016-17 under Bharat Arun, now the India bowling coach.

Dravid now focuses on the National Cricket Academy, but even the seven reserves named for the England series are his legacy.

India's Rishabh Pant hits the ball to the boundary on the final day of the fourth cricket test against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.India won the four test series 2-1. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
India's Mohammed Siraj, centre, celebrates with teammate Mayank Agarwal, second left, after taking his fifth wicket during play on day four of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting(Twitter)
Wasim Akram congratulates India on Test series win Down Under(HT Collage)
Harbhajan Singh heaps praise on India opener Shubman Gill(Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI)
Former India captain Rahul Dravid(Twitter)
**EDS: HANDOUT IMAGE PROVIDED BY SRI LANKA CRICKET ON FRIDAY, JAN. 15, 2021** Galle: England captain Joe Root plays a sweep shot during the first test match between Sri Lanka and Engaland at Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_15_2021_000234B)(PTI)
File photo of South African batsman Faf du Plessis(AP)
File photo of Parthiv Patel(Getty Images)
Photo of Ajinkya Rahane with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy(Twitter)
Glenn Maxwell was released by Kings XI Punjab ahead of IPL 2021(IPL/Twitter)
Confidence and immense pride guided the likes of Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Mohd Siraj and Shardul Thakur to create history.(Getty Images)
India's Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar during a fourth test match between India and Australia, in Gabba on Sunday.(BCCI/ANI)
