Lauding a young and inexperienced Indian side for their stunning series win in Australia, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez explained the difference between India and Pakistan cricket systems.

Stating that only talent is not enough to be successful and be consistent at the international stage, Hafeez said the reason why India could recover from 36 all out even in the absence of their captain Virat Kohli and go on to win the series is because their 'finished products' play Test cricket, which is not the case for Pakistan.

"The reason why India came back from being bowled out for 36 and went on to win the series despite their captain not being available or so many players injured is because their new and young players are groomed properly into finished products. India's products play international cricket and in Pakistan's case only the talent does," Hafeez said in a media interaction.

The all-rounder said the fight and morale show by India to beat Australia 2-1 in the to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was enjoyable for every cricket fan.

"I enjoyed it that the (Indian) team was down in morale but the way they came back and won the series after an amazing recovery is great. As a fan of cricket, we really enjoyed that," he said.

Further explaining the difference between India and Pakistan, Hafeez said, there is no shortage of talent in his country but where they lag behind is the exposure and the mental strength needed to take their game to the next level.

"Unfortunately we don't have a system which can make finished products which are now essential in modern-day cricket. That is why so many of our young players fail to succeed at the international level,” said the 40-year-old former captain.

Hafeez's comments came in the backdrop of Pakistan's humiliating defeat in New Zealand, where they were outplayed in both the Test matches.

"We have to polish the talented youngsters and make them world class players. In India their domestic system ensures the talented players are groomed properly. But in Pakistan we don't go through that process."