Deepika Padukone's off-duty looks are all about neon colours and quirky prints
- During the recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Deepika Padukone wore some of the most impeccable casual looks which inspired us to up our sartorial game as well.
When it comes to slaying the casual fashion, no one does it better than Deepika Padukone. The Padmaavat actor is someone who has no difficulty owning a red carpet and at the same time, she can also turn the casual airport looks into her personal showstopper moment. Deepika has had many history-making sartorial moments in the fashion spectrum but it is her off-duty looks that has her fans always waiting in anticipation.
Deepika recently hosted an Ask Me Anything question answer session on her Instagram for her fans. While answering some of those queries, Deepika was seen donning various casual outfits which made us want to upgrade our wardrobes. One of the outfits that Deepika wore was a neon lime coloured corduroy overshirt while she answered about, “The first thing she does when she wakes up.”
Deepika styled the look with a delicate gold chain and glammed it up a bit with minimal makeup which featured subtle eyeshadow with mascara-laden lashes, a nude lip and lots of highlighter. There is more, Deepika’s shirt is by the fast-fashion brand Zara and even though the same colour is out of stock, you can get a similar shirt in ₹1,459 (USD 19.99).
Another ensemble that the 35-year-old was seen donning was an on-trend tie-dye co-ord set. The baggy shirt with round neck collar featured a very soothing print and drop shoulders. Deepika teamed it with a matching high-waisted skirt. The elasticated skirt had front pockets making it the perfect outfit for any girl. To glam up this ensemble, Deepika accessorised it with a pair of hoop earrings and had minimal makeup on.
This co-ord set, that her fans loved a lot, is also by the fast-fashion brand Zara. To buy the shirt, you will have to spend ₹1,990 and to add the skirt to your collection, you will have to shell out another ₹1,990 bringing the worth of the outfit to a total of ₹3,980.
The fashionista looks stunning in everything that she wears. On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next film which also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hoodie is having a moment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stylistas snuggle up in turtlenecks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FLOTUS Dr Jill Biden's Inauguration Day outfits and their significance
- From the moment she arrived in Washington DC to the closing ceremony of the Inauguration Day, FLOTUS Dr Jill Biden has been making sartorial statements which are also slyly giving out some important messages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday plays 'wannabe Kendall Jenner' in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tonal layering: Key FW 21 trend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone's off-duty looks are all about neon colours and quirky prints
- During the recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Deepika Padukone wore some of the most impeccable casual looks which inspired us to up our sartorial game as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Vice President Kamala Harris makes history in purple attire by black designer
- For her swearing-in ceremony, the first female Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris made a statement in her purple monotone attire that was made by a black queer designer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sartori’s sartorial sorcery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vogue to release new Kamala Harris cover after controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing with blazers and sneakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra Jonas dubs herself 'updo expert', shares glamorous selfie
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Mandira Bedi is ready to exercise jaise bhi kaise bhi, even on trampoline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Burberry sales drop as new coronavirus lockdowns keep shoppers home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Newly-wed Gauahar Khan looks beautiful in makhmal suit on honeymoon with Zaid
- Gauahar Khan has been sharing snippets from her honeymoon in Udaipur with hubby Zaid Darbar. However, her fans cannot help but swoon over the stunning outfits that the actor wore on her trip. Her latest images wearing a makhmal suit has been making headlines and we are taking notes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South sensation Ram Pothineni raises heat in Kunal Rawal's potted flower kurta
- Telugu star Ram Pothineni shows how to break the monotony of menswear when it comes to ethnic style. The actor was seen promoting his latest release, Red, in designer Kunal Rawal's purple potted flower kurta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox