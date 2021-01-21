IND USA
Deepika Padukone wears awe-inspiring outfits(Instagram)
Deepika Padukone's off-duty looks are all about neon colours and quirky prints

  • During the recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Deepika Padukone wore some of the most impeccable casual looks which inspired us to up our sartorial game as well.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:14 AM IST

When it comes to slaying the casual fashion, no one does it better than Deepika Padukone. The Padmaavat actor is someone who has no difficulty owning a red carpet and at the same time, she can also turn the casual airport looks into her personal showstopper moment. Deepika has had many history-making sartorial moments in the fashion spectrum but it is her off-duty looks that has her fans always waiting in anticipation.

Deepika recently hosted an Ask Me Anything question answer session on her Instagram for her fans. While answering some of those queries, Deepika was seen donning various casual outfits which made us want to upgrade our wardrobes. One of the outfits that Deepika wore was a neon lime coloured corduroy overshirt while she answered about, “The first thing she does when she wakes up.”

Deepika Padukone in lime yellow overshirt(Instagram story/deepikapadukone)
Deepika styled the look with a delicate gold chain and glammed it up a bit with minimal makeup which featured subtle eyeshadow with mascara-laden lashes, a nude lip and lots of highlighter. There is more, Deepika’s shirt is by the fast-fashion brand Zara and even though the same colour is out of stock, you can get a similar shirt in 1,459 (USD 19.99).

Deepika Padukones top is worth ₹1,459.(zara.us)
Another ensemble that the 35-year-old was seen donning was an on-trend tie-dye co-ord set. The baggy shirt with round neck collar featured a very soothing print and drop shoulders. Deepika teamed it with a matching high-waisted skirt. The elasticated skirt had front pockets making it the perfect outfit for any girl. To glam up this ensemble, Deepika accessorised it with a pair of hoop earrings and had minimal makeup on.

This co-ord set, that her fans loved a lot, is also by the fast-fashion brand Zara. To buy the shirt, you will have to spend 1,990 and to add the skirt to your collection, you will have to shell out another 1,990 bringing the worth of the outfit to a total of 3,980.

Deepika Padukones top is worth ₹1,990.(zara.in)
Deepika Padukones skirt is worth ₹1,990.(zara.in)
The fashionista looks stunning in everything that she wears. On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next film which also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

