News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 PM: Congress looks to nuance its stand on Ayodhya ahead of big verdict and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:01 IST

Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress looks to nuance its stand on Ayodhya ahead of big verdict

A large section of Hindus believe the 16th century mosque, Babri Masjid, was built during the rule of Mughal Emperor Babur on the ruins of a temple dedicated to Ram, a site they claim marks the birthplace of the warrior-god. On December 6, 1992, Hindu activists campaigning for the construction of a Ram temple on the site, demolished the mosque that triggered a cycle of violence and riots across the country. Read more.

Passport must for Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur, says Pak army

Indian Sikh pilgrims would require a passport to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan’s Punjab province via the Kartarpur Corridor which will be inaugurated on Saturday ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, ISPR chief Major General Asif Ghafoor said here. Read more.

After Telangana woman officer burnt to death, another barricades self at work

Three days after a block revenue official was burnt to death in her office in Telangana, a tehsildar in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool on Wednesday tied a rope in her office to serve as a barricade between her and the visitors, reported news agency ANI. Read more.

BJP to meet Governor today but Uddhav Thackeray has the deciding vote | Opinion

It was two Thursdays ago that Maharashtra’s electorate made it clear that its vote wasn’t as predictable as it was made out to be. As BJP’s ministers Chandrakant Patil and Sudhir Mungantiwar meet the Governor today, they may stake claim to form the government again. Read more.

Smriti Mandhana goes past Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli; registers 2 more records

India women’s team star cricketer Smriti Mandhana had a great day at the office as India beat West Indies by six wickets to claim the three-match ODI series 2-1. Mandhana, who was declared Player of the Match for her brilliant 74-run knock, registered a number of milestones on Wednesday. Read more.

Pregnant women have no choice but to wear ugly clothes

When I became pregnant, I figured plenty of things were going to get harder as my belly grew bigger, such as getting a good night’s sleep or sticking to my workout routine. One thing, however, I did not anticipate: how infuriatingly difficult it would be to find a half-decent outfit. Read more.

Amitabh Bachchan says doctors have warned him to take time off work as son Abhishek celebrates his 50 years in films

Amitabh Bachchan has completed 50 years in Bollywood after making his film debut with 1969 film, Saat Hindustani. While son Abhishek Bachchan cheered for his superstar father, Amitabh shared a health update on his blog about how he is surrounded by doctors who continuously ask him to take time off from work. Read more.