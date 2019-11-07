BJP to meet Governor today but Uddhav Thackeray has the deciding vote

opinion

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 11:30 IST

It was two Thursdays ago that Maharashtra’s voters made it clear that their vote wasn’t as predictable as it was made out to be. As BJP’s ministers Chandrakant Patil and Sudhir Mungantiwar meet the Governor today, it’s expected that they may stake claim to form Government again. I say `may’ because nothing till now has followed the expected script in these 2019 assembly elections and all that we can do is to watch and report this game of old-style political perception and shadow boxing that’s unfolding minute by minute in Mumbai and Delhi (and sometimes in Nagpur- the seat of Devendra Fadnavis and the RSS).

As they head to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s door this afternoon, the BJP is still at 105 in the 288 seat assembly. Their leaders have never strayed from their constant assertions of reaching the 145 magic majority mark, although their soundbites have become fainter and no one is able to provide the calculation of who’s making up for the missing numbers. It should have been fairly easy- their partners the Shiv Sena mopped up an impressive 56 and so the magic numbers were just there for the taking, but instead their mouthpiece `Saamna’ has called Fadnavis, `the outgoing Chief Minister’.

Till now the BJP has put up a brave face and termed it as posturing and bargaining tactics in an ongoing negotiation for better portfolios, even the Deputy Chief Minister-ship. A question of whether they get Finance or Revenue ministries but privately, they have said, is it really ok to put up with friends such as this? Earlier all it used to take was a phone call from senior minister Rajnath Singh to sort things out but had things changed with Fadnavis at the helm?

One can dismiss this as the Sena’s usual tantrums as the problem child in the National Democratic Alliance family but there are too many things happening to dismiss it all. For the first time, their outspoken leader Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut isn’t just limiting their jibes to soundbites and editorials but is suddenly popping up at opposition leader Sharad Pawar’s residence. Not once but twice.

For the first time, the Congress is actively considering supporting the Shiv Sena for Government. Pawar may have completely overruled joining hands with the Shiv Sena but every Congress leader will tell you personally that this is their only chance and that’s what their local leaders are telling Pawar too. If there is President’s rule and a period of flux in the state, it will be their 40 MLAs that will begin to look for greener pastures. So the top Maharashtra Congress leadership sees this as their only chance to fight the BJP- to piggyback on their erstwhile foes, the Shiv Sena.

So they all look to Uddhav Thackeray and his next move. Will he give his friends in the BJP a break and settle for some plum posts? Or will the Maratha might actually force the politics in the state to change radically?