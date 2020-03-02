e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Disgruntled ex-guard opens fire, takes dozens of hostages in Philippines mall and all the latest news at this hour

News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Disgruntled ex-guard opens fire, takes dozens of hostages in Philippines mall and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Mar 02, 2020 13:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Armed police arrive at the V-Mall where gunshots rang out inside, in Manila, Philippines, Monday, March 2, 2020.
Armed police arrive at the V-Mall where gunshots rang out inside, in Manila, Philippines, Monday, March 2, 2020. (AP)
         

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Disgruntled ex-guard opens fire, takes dozens of hostages in Philippines mall

Philippine police on Monday surrounded a shopping mall in an upscale section of Manila after a recently dismissed security guard opened fire and took dozens of people hostage, an official said. Read more

Nitish Kumar plays his cards deftly, lays down contours of Bihar politics

The workers’ meet of the JD-U at Gandhi Maidan in Patna in the midst of the ongoing Budget session of the Bihar legislature is set to hot up politics in the state, for it has clearly laid down the contours of alliance. Read more

Five bikers killed as mini truck overturns on them Mumbai-Pune highway

Five motorcylists were killed after a speeding mini truck overturned and crushed them in Khandala Ghat on old Mumbai-Pune highway late Sunday night, police said. Read more

3 held for raising ‘goli maro’ slogan during Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Kolkata

Three people were detained this morning for raising incendiary “shoot the traitors” slogan during home minister Amit Shah’s rally in Kolkata on Sunday. Read more

India vs New Zealand: ‘Batsmen didn’t do enough for the bowlers’ - Virat Kohli reacts after series loss

India had 4 wickets in the bag when day 3 started, they were leading by 97 runs and there was still hope that the lower order would drag the lead to close to 200. Read more

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 8 prices in India increased

Apple has increased prices of its iPhones in India following the revised import duties on smartphones as per Union Budget 2020. Read more

Neha Dhupia: Mehr is the love of my life, and the life of my love

She is a busy professional but apart from her work, what keeps Neha Dhupia occupied is her and husband Angad Bedi’s one-and-half-year old bundle of joy, Mehr. Read more

