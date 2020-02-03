News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: ‘Goli maarna band karo’: Opposition protests against Union minister Anurag Thakur in Parliament and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 12:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Goli maarna band karo’: Opposition protests against Union minister Anurag Thakur in Parliament

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur faced Opposition ire as he rose to speak during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament on Monday.

‘Take us back to India’: Woman in Wuhan releases video to ask for help

A young woman, who is among the six Indians stopped from coming back to India, has released a video seeking the government's help to fly them back home from China's coronavirus-struck Wuhan city.

3 men carry out Drishyam-style murder, bury victim’s body, bike in food stall

Three persons have been arrested in Maharashtra's Nagpur city for allegedly killing a 32-year- old man in December last year and burying the body to hide the crime, an official said.

This user ‘hacked’ Google Maps traffic flow in an entire area with 99 smartphones

We often hear apps and services being hacked or breached resulting in user data sharing without consent. But the latest 'hack' found on Google Maps is quite an unusual one.

Filmfare Awards 2020 curtain raiser: From Alaya F to Kareena Kapoor Khan, here are some of the best red carpet looks

Sunday night was quite star-studded as Bollywood celebrities including Alaya F, Ananya Panday, Vaani Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao, R Madhavan Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rakulpreet Singh, Kriti Kharbanda, among others rocked the red carpet of Filmfare awards curtain-raiser.

India vs New Zealand: ‘Not in the ODIs, not even the IPL’ - KL Rahul has a request to Kane Williamson after India complete clean sweep - WATCH

For India the biggest takeaway from their dominant series win over New Zealand was the form and consistency of KL Rahul.

Brad Pitt makes Margot Robbie deliver joke about Prince Harry at BAFTAs, cracks up Prince William and Kate Middleton

Trust Brad Pitt to make the most entertaining speech of any awards night, even when he is not in attendance.