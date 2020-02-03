e-paper
Brad Pitt makes Margot Robbie deliver joke about Prince Harry at BAFTAs, cracks up Prince William and Kate Middleton

Brad Pitt won the award for Best Supporting Actor and also the best acceptance speech at the BAFTAs on Sunday.

hollywood Updated: Feb 03, 2020 12:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Margot Robbie accepted the award on Brad Pitt's behalf at BAFTAs.
Margot Robbie accepted the award on Brad Pitt’s behalf at BAFTAs.
         

Trust Brad Pitt to make the most entertaining speech of any awards night, even when he is not in attendance. Pitt could not attend Sunday night’s BAFTAs, due to some ‘family obligations’.

So when he was announced as the Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, he sent co-star Margot Robbie with a pre-written speech to collect his award. Margot delivered the speech with great charm and enthusiasm and even made a Prince Harry joke in front of his older brother Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

 

“Hey Britain! I heard you just became single, welcome to the club,” Margot said as she read out from Brad’s speech. She then thanked the Royal Academy and the film’s crew on his behalf, including the costume designer for the ‘tight jeans’.

She added that Brad intended to name his award ‘Harry’ as “he’s really excited about bringing this back to the States with him”. At this, the camera panned to the faces of William and Kate, who were seen laughing at the joke with the others.

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (L) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (R) arrive for the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall.
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (L) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (R) arrive for the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall. ( AFP )

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently announced that they were stepping away from royal duties for a more humble, financially independent life in North America. Their decision created waves around the world with many speculating if things are not all well between the two brothers.

Prince William and Prince Harry released a joint statement to refute rumours of a tiff. “Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge. For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful,” the statement had read.

