Friday, Nov 22, 2019

News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: India unchanged as Bangladesh bat first in historical day/night Test match at Kolkata and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:02 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 1(Reuters Photo )
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India unchanged as Bangladesh bat first in historical day/night Test match at Kolkata

History is all set to be made at Eden Gardens when India and Bangladesh will lock horns for the second Test match of series. This will be a day/night affair and after plenty of frenzy and colour, the action will finally commence. Read more

Sena CM for 5 yrs: Raut amid Maharashtra govt formation talks with Cong, NCP

The Shiv Sena will get the chief minister’s post in Maharashtra for a full term of five years, its senior leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday ahead of another round of talks with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress to stake a claim to power in the state. Read more

TN nurse forgets suture needle inside woman’s body, suspended

A nurse at a government-run primary health centre in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district was suspended on Thursday after she forgot to remove a needle from the private parts of a 21-year-old woman, who was admitted for delivery on Tuesday. Read more

‘Heads will be smashed, legs broken’: Shiv Sena leader’s warning to poachers

Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar has issued a warning against those who may try to poach his party’s legislators ahead of the formation of government in Maharashtra. Read more

Engagement with countries on Ayodhya verdict ‘largely successful’: Govt

India has satisfyingly explained the Ayodhya judgment to other countries and the engagement with them on this matter has been “largely successful”, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday. Read more

Anu Malik hasn’t quit Indian Idol, will be back after clearing his name

After an incessant outcry against music composer Anu Malik on social media over #MeToo allegations, he announced on Thursday that he has stepped down as the judge of the music reality show, Indian Idol 11. Read more

The Makeup Museum is coming to New York City in May 2020, here’s what you need to know

The Makeup Museum is making its debut in New York City soon. Dedicated to empowering all people to learn about and have fun with beauty, the museum shall bring beauty to life through its large-scale exhibits, events, interactive and unique shopping opportunities. Read more

