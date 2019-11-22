e-paper
The Makeup Museum is coming to New York City in May 2020, here’s what you need to know

The flagship opening of the Makeup Museum will begin with the immersive Pink Jungle: 1950s Makeup in America, which will explore the entrepreneurs, icons and artefacts of the decade.

art-and-culture Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:01 IST
Saumya Sharma
Saumya Sharma
Hindustan Times, Delhi
The Makeup Museum is coming to New York City in May 2020, here’s what you need to know.
The Makeup Museum is coming to New York City in May 2020, here's what you need to know.(makeupmuseum.com)
         

The Makeup Museum is making its debut in New York City soon. Dedicated to empowering all people to learn about and have fun with beauty, the museum shall bring beauty to life through its large-scale exhibits, events, interactive and unique shopping opportunities. Its key role is to explore the history of beauty and its ongoing impact on society.

 

The museum’s debut exhibition is opening at 94 Gansevoort St. in Meatpacking, Manhattan, New York City in May 2020. The flagship opening will begin with the immersive Pink Jungle: 1950s Makeup in America, which will explore the entrepreneurs, icons and artefacts of the decade. Erno Laszlo and makeup purveyor Alcone are founding sponsors of the exhibition. While the early access wait list is already live on the Makeup Museum’s website, tickets go on sale March 2020 onwards.

The Makeup Museum will create an immersive experience that presents vintage artefacts and robust educational information alongside aesthetic spaces and unique events.

 

Brand sponsors of the Makeup Museum play a special role in presenting never-before-seen in public elements of make-up history, such as Erno Laszlo’s collection of facial products used by Marilyn Monroe and Greta Garbo.

“The Makeup Museum is a critical institution for the cultural landscape in New York because makeup has a 10,000-year-old history. There is so much that the Makeup Museum wants and has to explore. The 1950s is a perfect time period for the Makeup Museum to start within the debut exhibition because the 1950s is the birth of the modern cosmetics industry,” says Doreen Bloch, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Makeup Museum.

 

Beauty and makeup lovers can also participate in the build-up to the exhibition debut by contributing to a GoFundMe campaign live on the site.

“We want to encourage the makeup community to come together in a big, meaningful way with both physical and digital touchpoints,” says Caitlin Collins, Co-Founder of the Makeup Museum. “Makeup is the past, present and future. Now is the time to make the Makeup Museum a reality.”

Some of the notable names from the beauty industry who will be showcasing their artistic work at the exhibit are J.D. Kraemer, Scott Osbourne Jr and Rachel Goodwin.

- With inputs from PR Newswire

