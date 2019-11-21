News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm| Midnight calls to Uddhav, key meets: Race for Maharashtra govt picks pace and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 13:07 IST

Midnight calls to Uddhav, key meets: Race for Maharashtra govt picks pace

Shiv Sena on Thursday said that a decision on the government formation in Maharashtra will be taken in the next two days. The regional party is in talks with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress to stitch an alliance in the state. Read more

Shiv Sena responds to query on secularism with an old Bal Thackeray demand

With the alliance between Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress shaping up to form a government in Maharashtra, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Constitution of India operates on the word ‘secular’. Read more

SC verdict on Ayodhya issue to be presented to Ram Lalla Virajman by lawyers’ team on Nov 24: Report

Lawyers, who represented Ram Lalla Virajman in the long-drawn battle over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, will now present a copy of the Supreme Court verdict to Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on November 24. Read more

AIIMS doctor, parents booked for wife’s suicide at Gurugram

A doctor working with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi and his parents were booked, after his 29-year-old wife, also a doctor, killed herself by allegedly consuming an overdose of an anaesthetic substance at her residence in Gurugram Sector 43 on Monday. Read more

India vs Bangladesh: ‘People will be surprised...’ - Virat Kohli identifies biggest challenge with the pink ball

Ahead of the historic pink ball Test match, Indian captain Virat Kohli has expressed his excitement over being part of such a historic occasion, but at the same time also spoke about the different challenges at hand.Read more

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee opens up on depression, failed suicide

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is furiously personal, and his quiet and demure personality comes through the few times he does interact with the media, and in a recent interview the ace couturier opened up about his demons, self-doubt and frustrations. Read more

No Joker sequel in the works with Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips (yet): Report

Hours after it was reported that director Todd Phillips and actor Joaquin Phoenix are in negotiations for a possible sequel to the record-breaking film Joker, another report says that no such discussions are taking place (yet).