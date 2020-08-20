News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: Pranab Mukherjee’s health shows slight improvement, continues to be on ventilator, says Army Hospital and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 12:56 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pranab Mukherjee’s health shows slight improvement, continues to be on ventilator: Army Hospital

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition slightly improved on Thursday, though he continued to remain on ventilator support, said Indian Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi. Read more

I-T crackdown against people holding multiple PANs after March 31

Over 180 million permanent account numbers (PANs) could become defunct unless linked with Aadhaar numbers by the March 31 deadline, as the income-tax (I-T) department, which is equipped with artificial intelligence (AI), is all set to nab tax evaders conducting high-value transactions by using multiple PANs, two officials said, requesting anonymity. Read more

Coronavirus to migrant crisis: Colombian craftivist Edgar Alvarez models clay to educate the masses

Edgar Alvarez, an artist and activist, is a Venezuelan living in Bogota, Colombia. The ‘craftivist’ works with plasticine figures, through which he explains and highlights the issues in the Andean region in recent years. Read more

Kid’s unbelievable drumming skills will get you hooked. Watch

There are some videos which are so amazing that you want to play them on loop. If you’ve come across such clips, then you know what we’re talking about. In case you are yet to experience, then let this video of a kid showcasing his drumming skills be your first. Read more

Audi India set to launch RS Q8, its most powerful SUV, on August 27

Audi on Thursday announced that it will launch the new RS Q8 SUV in the Indian market on August 27. The bookings for its upcoming flagship SUV has already commenced at an initial amount of ₹15 lakh. Customers can get their car reserved at the nearest Audi India dealership or online at the Audi’s official website. Read more

Covid-19: Daily deaths cross 1,000 mark thrice in 10 days

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, recovery rate, number of antigen tests and RT-PCR tests conducted daily, challenges with online classes and more. Watch the full video for more details.