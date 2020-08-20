Pranab Mukherjee’s health shows slight improvement, but still on ventilator: Hospital

india

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 13:10 IST

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition slightly improved on Thursday, though he continued to remain on ventilator support, said Indian Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

The statement from the hospital also said that Mukherjee’s vital and clinical parameters remained stable and being closely monitored by a team of specialists.

Mukherjee’s daughter, Sharmistha, had tweeted an emotional post on August 15, remembering last year’s Independence Day celebrations with her father.

“In his childhood, my dad & my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I’m sure he’ll do the same next year. Jai Hind,” she tweeted.

The 84-year-old Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence a day before. He has also tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Pranab Mukherjee served as India’s 13th president from 2012 to 2017.