Home / India News / Pranab Mukherjee develops lung infection, health declines: Hospital

Pranab Mukherjee develops lung infection, health declines: Hospital

The hospital in the Delhi Cantonment area also said that Mukherjee continued to be on ventilatory support and was being managed by a team of specialists.

india Updated: Aug 19, 2020 11:30 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Earlier in the day, Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee said his father’s medical condition was stable and his vital parameters continued to remain under control.(HT Photo)
         

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition declined on Wednesday as he developed features of lung infection, said the Indian Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee said his father’s medical condition was stable and his vital parameters continued to remain under control.

“With All Your good wishes & sincere efforts of the Doctors , my father is stable now ! His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable ! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed ! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery !Folded hands,” Abhijit, who is the son of the ex-president tweeted.

 

The 84-year-old Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence a day before. He has also tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Pranab Mukherjee served as India’s 13th president from 2012 to 2017.

