Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical, on ventilator support: Army hospital

india

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 11:44 IST

The condition of Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical and the former president is being closely monitored, news agency ANI reported on Monday citing the Indian Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

The hospital in the Delhi Cantonment area also said the vital and clinical parameters of Mukherjee, who is on ventilatory support, are stable.

The 84-year-old Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital last Monday and underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence a day before. He has also tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

His son, Abhijit Mukherjee, said on Sunday that he had visited the hospital on Saturday and his father “is much better and stable than the preceding days”.

“With God’s grace and all your good wishes, he is much better and stable than the preceeding days! All his vital parameters are stable and he is responding to treatment. We firmly believe that He will be back among us soon. Thank You,” he tweeted.

“With all your prayers and good wishes, I firmly believe that he will be back among us soon and in good health,” he tweeted.

The hospital has said in a statement on Sunday that there is no change in the condition of Mukherjee. “His vital and clinical parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilator support. The health condition of the former president who also has multiple old co-morbidities is being closely monitored by a team of specialists,” it said.

Mukherjee’s daughter, Sharmistha, had tweeted an emotional post on Saturday, remembering last year’s Independence Day celebrations with her father.

“In his childhood, my dad & my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I’m sure he’ll do the same next year. Jai Hind,” she tweeted.

Pranab Mukherjee served as India’s 13th president from 2012 to 2017.