Pranab Mukherjee stable, there are signs of improvement, says son Abhijit Mukherjee

india

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 09:43 IST

Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition is stable and his vital parameters continue to remain under control, son Abhijit Mukherjee said on Wednesday.

“With All Your good wishes & sincere efforts of the Doctors , my father is stable now ! His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable ! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed ! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery !Folded hands,” Abhijit, who is the son of the ex-president tweeted.

With All Your good wishes & sincere efforts of the Doctors , my father is stable now ! His vital parameters continue to remain under control & manageable ! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed ! I request you all to pray for His speedy recovery !🙏#PranabMukherjee — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 19, 2020

The 84-year-old Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence a day before. He has also tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Mukherjee’s daughter, Sharmistha, had tweeted an emotional post on Saturday, remembering last year’s Independence Day celebrations with her father.

“In his childhood, my dad & my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I’m sure he’ll do the same next year. Jai Hind,” she tweeted.

Pranab Mukherjee served as India’s 13th president from 2012 to 2017.