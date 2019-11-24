News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 PM| Produce governor’s letter inviting BJP to form Maharashtra govt: Supreme Court to Centre and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 12:59 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Produce governor’s letter inviting BJP to form Maharashtra govt: Supreme Court to Centre

The Supreme Court on Sunday ordered the Centre to produce by Monday morning Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s letter to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Devendra Fadnavis to form a government in the state. A three-judge bench of the court also asked the central government to produce the letters of support by legislators submitted by Fadvavis to the governor. Read more here.

India vs Bangladesh: ‘Need to practice more before playing next pink ball Test’ - Cheteshwar Pujara

India are playing their first ever Day/Night Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and despite being in complete control, Pujara felt the need of ‘getting used’ to the pink ball before setting sight for a similar Test in Australia, South Africa or England. Read more here.

Gunmaker who set up ‘factory’ in 5 mins, made two guns a day

For 20 days a month Istkar (who uses only one name), wakes up before sunrise and sets up his factory — in time to catch the sun. He has poor sight in his left eye and needs to make the most of sunlight. His factory is a 10x12 room on the first floor of his house. His first product of the day, a country made pistol, is usually ready before the clock struck noon. After lunch, he returns to work. By the time the sun goes down, his second pistol is ready. He spends the other days buying material for his factory, meeting arms dealers, or simply resting. Read more here.

NCP leader files complaint with police on missing party MLA

A former Nationalist Congress party (NCP) MLA from Shahapur filed a missing complaint about an incumbent lawmaker of the party with the Shahapur police station on Saturday evening after the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar were sworn in as chief minister and deputy CM of Maharashtra earlier in the morning. Read more here.

Pagalpanti box office collection day 2: John Abraham film earns Rs 11.5cr, Frozen 2 jumps to Rs 10.25 crore

John Abraham’s latest film, Pagalpanti saw a slight rise in box office collections on Saturday, while Disney film Frozen 2 registered a major jump. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Pagalpanti also stars Ilean D’Cruz and Anil Kapoor. Read more here.