NCP leader files complaint with police on missing party MLA

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 10:14 IST

A former Nationalist Congress party (NCP) MLA from Shahapur filed a missing complaint about an incumbent lawmaker of the party with the Shahapur police station on Saturday evening after the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar were sworn in as chief minister and deputy CM of Maharashtra earlier in the morning.

Former MLA Pandurang Barora said in his complaint that NCP MLA Daulat Daroda went missing after he visited the Raj Bhavan on Saturday when Fadnavis and Pawar took oath of office.

Daulat Daroda is MLA of Shahapur constituency.

“I have learnt that he is not in Shahapur since Friday night. He is not reachable to us and also he did not communicate with anyone before leaving. We decided to file a missing complaint as there is no clue about him till Saturday evening,” said Barora.

However, the police have not registered a missing person case and said that Daroda is in Mumbai and is not missing.

Senior police inspector of Shahapur police station Ghanshyam Adhav said, “The former MLA has given a written application to the police which we have accepted. We have not registered a missing person case yet as it is suspected that Daroda is in Mumbai and not missing. We are investigating it.”

The NCP which fought the Maharashtra assembly elections in alliance with the Congress, won 54 seats. Ajit Pawar who was elected the chief of the NCP’s legislature party, was removed from that position Saturday evening at a meeting of party lawmakers as the NCP sought to isolate him.

Jayant Patil, the Maharashtra unit chief of the NCP had said after the meeting that 42 of the 54 MLAs were present while seven others could not reach on time. He said five MLAs were missing.