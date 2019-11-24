e-paper
NCP leader files complaint with police on missing party MLA

Former MLA Pandurang Barora said in his complaint that NCP MLA Daulat Daroda went missing after he visited the Raj Bhavan on Saturday when BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath of office as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Saturday morning.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2019 10:14 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs arrive at Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai Saturday night.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs arrive at Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai Saturday night.(ANI)
         

A former Nationalist Congress party (NCP) MLA from Shahapur filed a missing complaint about an incumbent lawmaker of the party with the Shahapur police station on Saturday evening after the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar were sworn in as chief minister and deputy CM of Maharashtra earlier in the morning.

Former MLA Pandurang Barora said in his complaint that NCP MLA Daulat Daroda went missing after he visited the Raj Bhavan on Saturday when Fadnavis and Pawar took oath of office.

Daulat Daroda is MLA of Shahapur constituency.

“I have learnt that he is not in Shahapur since Friday night. He is not reachable to us and also he did not communicate with anyone before leaving. We decided to file a missing complaint as there is no clue about him till Saturday evening,” said Barora.

However, the police have not registered a missing person case and said that Daroda is in Mumbai and is not missing.

Senior police inspector of Shahapur police station Ghanshyam Adhav said, “The former MLA has given a written application to the police which we have accepted. We have not registered a missing person case yet as it is suspected that Daroda is in Mumbai and not missing. We are investigating it.”

The NCP which fought the Maharashtra assembly elections in alliance with the Congress, won 54 seats. Ajit Pawar who was elected the chief of the NCP’s legislature party, was removed from that position Saturday evening at a meeting of party lawmakers as the NCP sought to isolate him.

Jayant Patil, the Maharashtra unit chief of the NCP had said after the meeting that 42 of the 54 MLAs were present while seven others could not reach on time. He said five MLAs were missing.

Anti-defection law, floor test in focus as BJP springs a surprise
Dhananjay Munde, who backed Ajit Pawar, back in NCP fold; only 5 MLAs missing
SC to take up plea by Sena-NCP-Congress today over Maharashtra guv move
Before Sharad Pawar’s clarification, speculation over his role
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
The Air Force employee who takes permission to play cricket for Bangladesh
Mother, stepfather among 3 held for killing child, dumping body in drain
Ajit Pawar joins hands with BJP: What NCP, Sena & Congress said
