News updates from HT: UP starts process to install oxygen generators for Covid patients and all the latest news

Mission Oxygen: UP launches project to install oxygen generators in every district

To increase the oxygen supply in Uttar Pradesh amid Covid-19 pandemic, the excise and sugar industry and sugarcane development department of the UP government has started the process of installing oxygen generators across the state for the patients, it announced in a statement on Saturday. Read more

More states opt for lockdown as India’s Covid-19 situation worsens

As the cases and deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been increasing in India, several states and Union territories are introducing lockdown or lockdown-like restrictions to stem the spread of the disease. Read more

Kangana Ranaut tests positive for Covid-19, calls it a 'small time flu which got too much press', vows to 'demolish' it

Actor Kangana Ranaut has tested positive for the coronavirus. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share with her followers that she got herself tested after experiencing some discomfort. Read more

'Why no wrist-spinner in team': Aakash Chopra says Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion from India Test squad is 'little harsh'

The BCCI announced the squad for the upcoming WTC Final against Zealand and the five-match Test series against England and as many expected, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was not included in it. Kuldeep has found himself on the sidelines since India's Australia tour, where he did not get to play a single Test despite several senior players getting injured. Read more

Nora Fatehi shows how easily she goes from casual wear to evening elan in new video

Nora Fatehi is giving the ultimate statement-making sartorial inspiration this season. From monotone bodycon dresses to shimmery fierce co-ord outfits, there is nothing that Nora is not slaying in. The actor who recently shot for a dance reality show made us swoon with her outfit choices and her latest one will make your jaws hit the floor. Read more