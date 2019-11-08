e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: India is my country, says author Aatish Taseer after govt scraps OCI status and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aatish Taseer, New York-based journalist and author’s overseas Indian citizenship was cancelled on Thursday.
Aatish Taseer, New York-based journalist and author’s overseas Indian citizenship was cancelled on Thursday. (Raj K Raj/ HT File Photo )
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India is my country, says author Aatish Taseer after govt scraps OCI status

Aatish Taseer, the New York-based journalist and author whose overseas Indian citizenship was cancelled, has rebutted the charge that he hadn’t responded to the government’s notice. “India is my country. The relationship is so instinctive that, like an unwritten constitution, I had never before felt it necessary to articulate it,” Taseer wrote in an article on Time magazine’s website. Read more

‘Demonetisation terror attack’: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 3 years of notes ban

Likening the 2016 demonetisation of notes by the NDA government to a ‘terror attack’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the third anniversary of the announcement said that those behind the ‘attack’ were yet to be ‘brought to justice’. Read more

CCTV footage of attack on woman police officer in Tis Hazari clashes emerges

A CCTV footage emerged on Thursday of lawyers purportedly chasing a woman police officer during the violence at Tis Hazari court on the weekend even as lawyers at Delhi’s district court continued their strike for the fourth consecutive day. Read more

Even Virat Kohli can’t do what he can do - Virender Sehwag lavishes praise on Rohit Sharma

Legendary India opener Virender Sehwag lauded stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma after the latter guided the ‘Men in Blue’ to a series-levelling victory in the second T20I against Bangladesh at Saurastra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday. Read more

Bala movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film is bold and beautiful, and a bit unsettling

There is more to a good comedy film than dropping a few clever jokes. Director Amar Kaushik understands the mechanics well – something he displayed earlier in Stree, and Bala takes it a notch higher. Read more

The Tis Hazari violence has hurt the legal profession | Analysis

When we began practice in Tis Hazari three decades ago, Saturdays in the court were very quiet. Last Saturday (November 2), things were different, writes Supreme Court advocate Sidharth Luthra. The area outside the judicial lock-up — a high security area — saw a dreadful outbreak of violence between lawyers and the police, ostensibly over parking slots. Read more

Running may help you live longer, here’s how

While some run to boost their stamina, others do it to maintain overall well-being. But now people have got yet another reason as it is found that running is linked to significantly lower the risk of death from any cause. Read more

tags
top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News