News updates from Hindustan Times at 1pm: India is my country, says author Aatish Taseer after govt scraps OCI status and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:01 IST

India is my country, says author Aatish Taseer after govt scraps OCI status

Aatish Taseer, the New York-based journalist and author whose overseas Indian citizenship was cancelled, has rebutted the charge that he hadn’t responded to the government’s notice. “India is my country. The relationship is so instinctive that, like an unwritten constitution, I had never before felt it necessary to articulate it,” Taseer wrote in an article on Time magazine’s website. Read more

‘Demonetisation terror attack’: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 3 years of notes ban

Likening the 2016 demonetisation of notes by the NDA government to a ‘terror attack’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the third anniversary of the announcement said that those behind the ‘attack’ were yet to be ‘brought to justice’. Read more

CCTV footage of attack on woman police officer in Tis Hazari clashes emerges

A CCTV footage emerged on Thursday of lawyers purportedly chasing a woman police officer during the violence at Tis Hazari court on the weekend even as lawyers at Delhi’s district court continued their strike for the fourth consecutive day. Read more

Even Virat Kohli can’t do what he can do - Virender Sehwag lavishes praise on Rohit Sharma

Legendary India opener Virender Sehwag lauded stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma after the latter guided the ‘Men in Blue’ to a series-levelling victory in the second T20I against Bangladesh at Saurastra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday. Read more

Bala movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film is bold and beautiful, and a bit unsettling

There is more to a good comedy film than dropping a few clever jokes. Director Amar Kaushik understands the mechanics well – something he displayed earlier in Stree, and Bala takes it a notch higher. Read more

The Tis Hazari violence has hurt the legal profession | Analysis

When we began practice in Tis Hazari three decades ago, Saturdays in the court were very quiet. Last Saturday (November 2), things were different, writes Supreme Court advocate Sidharth Luthra. The area outside the judicial lock-up — a high security area — saw a dreadful outbreak of violence between lawyers and the police, ostensibly over parking slots. Read more

Running may help you live longer, here’s how

While some run to boost their stamina, others do it to maintain overall well-being. But now people have got yet another reason as it is found that running is linked to significantly lower the risk of death from any cause. Read more