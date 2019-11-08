India vs Bangladesh: Even Virat Kohli can’t do what he can do - Virender Sehwag lavishes praise on Rohit Sharma

cricket

Legendary India opener Virender Sehwag lauded stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma after the latter guided the ‘Men in Blue’ to a series-levelling victory in the second T20I against Bangladesh at Saurastra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday. Chasing a modest 154 for victory, Rohit looked in his imperious best from the get-go as he hit six fours and six sixes to take the tie away from the visitors single-handedly. He was looking good for his fifth T20 century but fell short in the end as he was caught by substitute Mohammad Mithun at deep midwicket off Aminul Islam in the 13th over.

Following another Rohit special, Sehwag heaped praise of Rohit and went onto the extent of saying that he can pull off things which even Virat Kohli cannot do. Sehwag also stated that Rohit is a one of kind cricketer like cricket Sachin Tendulkar as the duo can do things on the field which other cannot even think about.

“Hitting 3-4 sixes in an over or scoring 80-90 runs off 45 balls is an art that I haven’t even seen (Virat) Kohli pull off as regularly as Rohit (Sharma),” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“Sachin used to tell others if I can do something on the field, why can’t you? But he never understood that there’s only one God and the sort of things God can do, no one else can,” he added.

During his 43-ball knock, the 32-year-hit 6 fours and 6 monstrous sixes and brought the Rajkot crowd to its feet. After his Man of the Match performance, Rohit appeared on the Chahal TV, hosted by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and revealed the mantra for hitting sixes.

“When I hit three consecutive sixes, I tried to go for six maximums. But when I missed the fourth one, I decided I will take singles,” said Rohit while speaking about his three consecutive sixes which he hit against off-spinner Mosaddek Hossain.

“You don’t need huge body and muscles to hit big sixes. Even you (Chahal) can hit sixes. Power is not the only thing you need to hit sixes, you need timing as well. The ball should hit the middle of the bat and your head should be still. So, there are a number of things you need in order to hit a six,” he added.

((With IANS inputs))