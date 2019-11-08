India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma loses cool after third umpire mistakenly gives Soumya Sarkar not out - Watch

cricket

Stand-in-skipper Rohit Sharma lost his cool following an incident involving the third umpire during the second T20I against Bangladesh at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Thursday. Rohit starred with the bat while bowlers too came to the party as the hosts levelled the series courtesy of their eight-wicket victory. Bangladesh had earlier won the first T20I in Delhi by six wickets.

During the Bangladesh innings, Rohit lost his cool for a brief period and swore at a decision made by third umpire Anil Chaudhary. In the 13th over, Soumya Sarkar was stumped by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant off Yuzvendra Chahal and the on-field umpires referred the decision to third umpire.

The umpire tried to give the decision as out but due to some glitch, the giant screen showed not out. This is when Rohit lost his cool and made his feelings clear towards the third umpire. But shortly after, the giant screen flashed out and the players saw the funny side of it.

Despite Sarkar being way out of the crease, the on-field umpires referred the decision to the third umpire because of Pant. Earlier, in the sixth over, Liton Das survived a stumping chance despite being out of his crease of Chahal. The third ball of the over was a beautifully tossed up delivery, Liton came down the track and attempted a cross-batted slog across the line of the delivery, but missed the ball as it spun away.

Rishabh Pant collected the delivery and whipped off the bails. The umpire, however, referred it to the third umpire who saw different angles and gave the batsman a reprieve as replays showed that Pant had made first contact with the ball in front of the stumps - and hence, the ball was called a no ball.

In case of Sarkar, the on-field umpires were trying to make sure if Pant had made the same mistake again and so, the third umpire was called in to check the dismissal.