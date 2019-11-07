India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma joins Harmanpreet Kaur in illustrious list

cricket

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:58 IST

Indian captain Rohit Sharma will play his 100th T20I for Team India and will only become the second Indian player after Harmanpreet Kaur to get to this milestone. He is leading India in the T20I series against Bangladesh where Virat Kohli has been rested.

India lost the first match of the series in Delhi and will be looking to bounce back and draw level at the Saurashtra Cricket Association in Rajkot. Rohit won the toss and elected to field first. “We’re gonna field first. Looks a good pitch. Rajkot has always been a good pitch. I see some tracks there but this has always been a good surface. I also hear that there might be some dew later on, and that should help chasing. I’m aware of the stats but like I said, it gives us to do unusual things (regarding defending scores). But having said that, once you know what to chase, it’s easier for batsmen. They know what tempo to go at. We’re unchanged. I think didn’t perform that badly in the last game,” he said at the toss.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma reflects on ‘ups and down’ ahead of 100th T20I - Watch

Speaking on the journey so far, the right-hander reflected to the number of ups and downs encountered in his career and how they moulded him as a player.

“I never thought I will play so many games, grateful for opportunities I’ve got in the past. It has been a long journey since I made a debut. There have been ups and downs, I have understood my game through the experience. Very happy where I stand right now and it is great to know I’ll be walking out to play my 100th T20I for India,” Rohit was quoted as saying in a video posted by BCCI.

The right-hander has slammed as many as four centuries in this format, but did not pick his favourite out of the four.

“Cannot rate any one of my knock like that. All 4 knocks were important, The first one was important as it was the first one, although we lost that game. The next three centuries came in a winning cause,” Rohit further added.