India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma reflects on ‘ups and down’ ahead of 100th T20I - Watch

cricket

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:26 IST

Indian captain Rohit Sharma will walk out to play his 100th T20I for India and will only become the second Indian player after Harmanpreet Kaur to get to this milestone. He has been a prolific player for India in this format and has been the lynchpin in the batting order. Speaking on the journey so far, the right-hander reflected to the number of ups and downs encountered in his career and how they moulded him as a player.

“I never thought I will play so many games, grateful for opportunities I’ve got in the past. It has been a long journey since I made a debut. There have been ups and downs, I have understood my game through the experience. Very happy where I stand right now and it is great to know I’ll be walking out to play my 100th T20I for India,” Rohit was quoted as saying in a video posted by BCCI.

.@ImRo45 is all set to play his 100th T20I tonight. Watch the Hitman share his thoughts on his memorable journey so far - by @28anand #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/niSC8Gg0ZQ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 7, 2019

The right-hander has slammed as many as four centuries in this format, but did not pick his favourite out of the four.

ALSO READ: ‘Dhawan’s approach baffling,’ former chief selector names new T20I opener

“Cannot rate any one of my knock like that. All 4 knocks were important, The first one was important as it was the first one, although we lost that game. The next three centuries came in a winning cause,” Rohit further added.

Ahead of the match, the skipper spoke about how they were looking at blooding young players by giving them an extended rope in this format. “Of course this a format where we are trying a lot of players,” Rohit said at a press conference ahead of the second T20I against Bangladesh in Rajkot. “The key players are not involved so we’re trying a lot of younger players in the lot, sitting on the fringe.

“Probably that’s one of the reasons, to be honest. The other formats, we have our entire squad playing the game. You get what you want from that squad. This is a format where you can try [other players], and there’s no harm in that.”