e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma reflects on ‘ups and down’ ahead of 100th T20I - Watch

The right-hander has slammed as many as four centuries in this format, but did not pick his favourite out of the four.

cricket Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian captain Rohit Sharma
Indian captain Rohit Sharma (PTI)
         

Indian captain Rohit Sharma will walk out to play his 100th T20I for India and will only become the second Indian player after Harmanpreet Kaur to get to this milestone. He has been a prolific player for India in this format and has been the lynchpin in the batting order. Speaking on the journey so far, the right-hander reflected to the number of ups and downs encountered in his career and how they moulded him as a player.

“I never thought I will play so many games, grateful for opportunities I’ve got in the past. It has been a long journey since I made a debut. There have been ups and downs, I have understood my game through the experience. Very happy where I stand right now and it is great to know I’ll be walking out to play my 100th T20I for India,” Rohit was quoted as saying in a video posted by BCCI.

 

The right-hander has slammed as many as four centuries in this format, but did not pick his favourite out of the four.

ALSO READ: ‘Dhawan’s approach baffling,’ former chief selector names new T20I opener

“Cannot rate any one of my knock like that. All 4 knocks were important, The first one was important as it was the first one, although we lost that game. The next three centuries came in a winning cause,” Rohit further added.

Ahead of the match, the skipper spoke about how they were looking at blooding young players by giving them an extended rope in this format. “Of course this a format where we are trying a lot of players,” Rohit said at a press conference ahead of the second T20I against Bangladesh in Rajkot. “The key players are not involved so we’re trying a lot of younger players in the lot, sitting on the fringe.

“Probably that’s one of the reasons, to be honest. The other formats, we have our entire squad playing the game. You get what you want from that squad. This is a format where you can try [other players], and there’s no harm in that.”

tags
top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news