BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reserves high praise for Rohit Sharma

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:31 IST

Newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly took to twitter to wish India stand-in captain Rohit Sharma on his 100th T20I match and called the opener an “asset” to Indian cricket. Rohit became the first Indian male cricketer and only the second in world to complete a century of T20Is. The first Indian to play 100 T20Is is however India women’s T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

“Rohit Sharma 100 matches in t20... What an asset he is to Indian cricket,” tweeted Ganguly.

Rohit Sharma 100 matches in t20 .. What an asset he is to indian cricket ...@ImRo45_FC @bcci.. congratulations — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 7, 2019

The prolific batsman joined Shoaib Malik of Pakistan (111) and Indian women’s cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur (100) in becoming only the third cricketer to play 100 international matches in the shortest format of the game.

Speaking on achieving the milestone, Rohit had said: “Firstly, I never thought I would play so many games. I am grateful for the opportunity I got in the past and till date as well. It has been a long journey since I made my debut as there had been many ups and downs. I have now understood my game.

Rohit also celebrated the occasion with a brilliant 85-run knock off only 43 balls which was laced with 6 sixes and 6 fours as India registered an emphatic 8-wicket win over Bangladesh to draw level in the three-match T20I series at Rajkot. Due to Rohit’s blitz, India reached the 154-run target in just 15.4 overs.

After his Man of the Match performance, Rohit appeared on the Chahal TV, hosted by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and revealed the mantra for hitting sixes.

“When I hit three consecutive sixes, I tried to go for six maximums. But when I missed the fourth one, I decided I will take singles,” said Rohit while speaking about his three consecutive sixes which he hit against off-spinner Mosaddek Hossain.

“You don’t need huge body and muscles to hit big sixes. Even you (Chahal) can hit sixes. Power is not the only thing you need to hit sixes, you need timing as well. The ball should hit the middle of the bat and your head should be still. So, there are a number of things you need in order to hit a six,” he added.

